Halloween train transforms from cute to creepy every night in Surrey

Oct 12 2023, 8:38 pm
A Halloween-themed train in Metro Vancouver is back this month and it gives riders the choice between a family-friendly daytime ride or a hair-raising journey after dark.

Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

 

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train with tickets sold on-site. Admission includes a train ride through the decorated forest, a treat, and a pumpkin.

A concession with refreshments will be open, and children under the age of two ride for free.

Surrey Halloween Train

Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf/Facebook

For those looking for more frights, climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. The ride is recommended for ages 12 and up and features a haunted forest filled with creepy characters.

Surrey Halloween Train

Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf/Facebook

Surrey Halloween Scream Train tickets are sold online. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

Before or after your ride, visit the concession stand to refresh yourself with hot and cold drinks, chips, candy, and popcorn.

So even though the Stanley Park Ghost Train is out of service this Halloween, there are still plenty of opportunities to ride the rails this season.

Bear Creek Park Halloween Train

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 13 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train
Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Price: $11.50 for daytime trains; $17.50 for evening trains

