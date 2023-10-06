Free Metro Vancouver job fairs hiring for hundreds of positions this fall

Ready to step into a new role this fall? There are two Metro Vancouver job fairs happening soon with over 20 different employers ready to meet you
WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work, is hosting the 2023 North Shore Job Fair on Wednesday, October 11, and the 2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair on Wednesday, November 1.
From jobs at Grouse Mountain, ICBC, Vancouver Coastal Health, and more, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire for hundreds of positions. And the job fairs are accessible, free, and open to everyone.
- You might also like:
- 17 companies hiring for 100+ jobs in Vancouver this October
- 5 features of this upcoming Vancouver development that promote work-life balance
- Downtown Vancouver no longer has Canada's lowest office vacancy rate for a major city centre
“Employers from both public and private sectors – including hospitality, education, and healthcare – will be on-site and accepting applications for a wide variety of roles, ranging from entry-level to more senior positions,” explained WorkBC in a release.
Other employers participating in the Metro Vancouver job fairs include:
- Fraser Health
- Cypress Mountain
- Metro Traffic
- TD Bank
- Parq Vancouver
- Vancouver School Board District 39
- City of Coquitlam
- City of Port Coquitlam
- Vancity
Job seekers are encouraged to register online, though walk-ins are also welcome on the day.
Are you a job seeker in the Lower Mainland /Southwest BC region? There are over 33,660 job postings in your area on https://t.co/4ALWT9RAIJ:https://t.co/ZIscxOkAlK; #BCjobs #WorkBC #JobSearch #LowerMainland pic.twitter.com/koaaRjVjDL
— WorkBC (@WorkBC) October 4, 2023
If you’re looking for a more festive role for the upcoming holiday season, the Vancouver Christmas Market is hiring for some jolly positions.
2023 North Shore Job Fair
When: October 11, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way North Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair
When: November 1, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free, register online