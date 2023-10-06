Free Metro Vancouver job fairs hiring for hundreds of positions this fall

Ready to step into a new role this fall? There are two Metro Vancouver job fairs happening soon with over 20 different employers ready to meet you

WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work, is hosting the 2023 North Shore Job Fair on Wednesday, October 11, and the 2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair on Wednesday, November 1.

From jobs at Grouse Mountain, ICBC, Vancouver Coastal Health, and more, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire for hundreds of positions. And the job fairs are accessible, free, and open to everyone.

“Employers from both public and private sectors – including hospitality, education, and healthcare – will be on-site and accepting applications for a wide variety of roles, ranging from entry-level to more senior positions,” explained WorkBC in a release.

Other employers participating in the Metro Vancouver job fairs include:

Fraser Health

Cypress Mountain

Metro Traffic

TD Bank

Parq Vancouver

Vancouver School Board District 39

City of Coquitlam

City of Port Coquitlam

Vancity

Job seekers are encouraged to register online, though walk-ins are also welcome on the day.

If you’re looking for a more festive role for the upcoming holiday season, the Vancouver Christmas Market is hiring for some jolly positions.

When: October 11, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

When: November 1, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online