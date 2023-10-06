EventsVentureJobs

Free Metro Vancouver job fairs hiring for hundreds of positions this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 6 2023, 5:22 pm
Free Metro Vancouver job fairs hiring for hundreds of positions this fall

Ready to step into a new role this fall? There are two Metro Vancouver job fairs happening soon with over 20 different employers ready to meet you

WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work, is hosting the 2023 North Shore Job Fair on Wednesday, October 11, and the 2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair on Wednesday, November 1.

From jobs at Grouse Mountain, ICBC, Vancouver Coastal Health, and more, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire for hundreds of positions. And the job fairs are accessible, free, and open to everyone.

Job Fair

Hadrian/ Shutterstock

“Employers from both public and private sectors – including hospitality, education, and healthcare – will be on-site and accepting applications for a wide variety of roles, ranging from entry-level to more senior positions,” explained WorkBC in a release.

Other employers participating in the Metro Vancouver job fairs include:

  • Fraser Health
  • Cypress Mountain
  • Metro Traffic
  • TD Bank
  • Parq Vancouver
  • Vancouver School Board District 39
  • City of Coquitlam
  • City of Port Coquitlam
  • Vancity

Job seekers are encouraged to register online, though walk-ins are also welcome on the day.

If you’re looking for a more festive role for the upcoming holiday season, the Vancouver Christmas Market is hiring for some jolly positions.

2023 North Shore Job Fair

When: October 11, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way North Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online

2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair

When: November 1, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free, register online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Venture
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop