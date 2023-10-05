Diwali Fest brings Indian wedding-themed celebrations to Metro Vancouver this fall

One of the most colourful and important dates on the Indian calendar is being celebrated in Metro Vancouver this month.

Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

There are multiple events bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, and Surrey. Get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.

“The celebration and spirit of Diwali are truly universal,” said Kriti Dewan of the Diwali Celebration Society to Daily Hive. “The message it engenders of promoting inclusiveness motivates us to bring the festival to the Lower Mainland, as well as bringing the Lower Mainland to our festival.

“Our society is driven to build bridges between communities, to promote intercultural understanding by exploring how traditional South Asian arts evolve into fusion forms in the context of new countries and contemporary values.”

Diwali is celebrated worldwide, and the word means “row of lighted lamps.” Light symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance. It brings together people of all backgrounds to celebrate “the universal light that exists in everyone.”

The festival is a time for lighting diyas, laying out colourful rangolis, setting off fireworks, exchanging gifts of sweets, and celebrating with dance, music, and storytelling.

This year, Diwali officially takes place on November 12, and Diwali Fest is offering a variety of ways to celebrate in the lead-up to the big day.

On October 21, visit Chai House at Diwali in Burnaby for music and dance performances, family arts and crafts, and tasty Chai from 2 to 5 pm at Burnaby Public Library’s Bob Prittie Metrotown Branch.

The Indian wedding-themed festivities continue with a Mehendi Night at VPL’s Central Branch on Thursday, October 26, from 6 to 8 pm. Diwali @ Vancouver Public Library features music and dance performances, henna, a children’s art zone, and yummy South Asian treats throughout the evening. Green or purple-coloured attire is highly encouraged.

The party moves to the Roundhouse Community Centre on Sunday, October 29, with a Sangeet from 2 to 5 pm. Diwali Downtown Vancouver at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Guests will be treated to live performances, an interactive diya and rangoli installation, and food truck vendors. Make sure to wear hues of red and pink to support the groom and blue and green to support the bride.

Diwali Fest 2023 continues with a colourful celebration of light at Diwali Coquitlam. The Haldi on Friday, November 3, from 6 to 9 pm features an artist talk with Sandeep Johal and Sara Khan, community and vendor booths, and a musical and dance showcase. Guests are encouraged to dress in yellow or orange, the bright colours of turmeric.

Festivities wrap up on Sunday, November 5, with Diwali Downtown Surrey from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall. Delight in the excitement of a Baraat (wedding day procession) and Shaadi (wedding ceremony) at this family-friendly event. There will be thrilling performances, a food truck, a Chai cart, and a family creativity zone. Make sure you wear something sparkly.

You can also enjoy a virtual Diwali Stories With Vancouver Public Library reading of Diwali Lights by author Rina Singh. The reading is for families of all ages, with a date to be announced.

When: October 21, 26, 29, November 3 and 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation