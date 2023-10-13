A dazzling FREE outdoor light festival returns to Metro Vancouver this fall

Nights may get longer in the fall, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.

The City of Surrey is hosting the 11th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 3 to 17 at one of the city’s most popular green spaces.

This year’s festival is described as a “magical wonderland,” and is perfect for all ages to enjoy. Free tickets are available to be booked online.

Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop.

The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace. There will also be family-friendly activities on select nights.

And for those working up an appetite from their stroll, there will be food trucks at the event on select nights serving a variety of treats and warm beverages.

Those looking for further nature adventure are invited to sign up for a Guided Nature at Night Walk. Participants will discover raccoons, owls, and more, plus learn how these nighttime animals survive in the dark. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: November 3 to 17, 2023 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes.

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online