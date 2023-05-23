EventsArchitecture & DesignSportsHockeyUrbanized

You can go on a behind-the-scenes tour of Rogers Arena starting this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 23 2023, 10:40 pm
Rogers Arena/rogersarena.com

For the first time in over three years, one of North America’s premier sports and entertainment facilities is allowing guests to take a peek backstage.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment are hosting Rogers Arena Tours every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting on May 26.

Sports fans, music lovers and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.

The arena originally opened in 1995 and has welcomed over 25 million fans from around the world for memorable concerts, exciting sports events, and historic moments.

Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal and Olympic Torch.

Rogers Arena tours

Rogers Arena/rogersarenca.com

You may even walk through the same halls that Coldplay, Shania Twain, and Sir Paul McCartney did before their concerts at Rogers Arena.

Rogers Arena Tours occur every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm and can be booked online. Some dates may not be available due to scheduled maintenance and live entertainment events.

Rogers Arena tours

Shania Twain performing at Rogers Arena/rogersarena.com

Rogers Arena Tours

When: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: $15-$25, purchase online

