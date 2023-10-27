9 can't-miss Vancouver food events to check out in November

We’re approaching that weird middle-ground month of November, when spooky season has ended but it feels too early to get into the holiday spirit (unless you’re a major retailer, we’re looking at you, Costco).

But just because there are no major holidays in the near future doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. In fact, there are plenty of food-related events for you to check out.

From all the dumplings you could eat to brunch at Harry Styles’ house (yes, that Harry Styles), here are nine of the best November food events in Vancouver.

Join eight local chefs from some of Vancouver’s most beloved restaurants as they prepare and share their favourite family recipes for you to enjoy. Not only will you be able to eat some delicious food, but partial proceeds from the event will also go towards the Food Stash Foundation. This registered charity keeps surplus food from going to waste and delivers it where it’s needed.

When: November 2, from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $76.35 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Yale Brewing (@oldyalebrewing)

It’s a miracle that we’re already talking about Christmas, but here we are — talking about a Christmas-themed pop-up bar. And when we say Christmas-themed, we mean Christmas-threw-up-all-over-the-place kind of vibes.

Old Yale Brewing will have 12 specialty beverages to kick off the season, like the Christmaspolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist), the Carol Barrel (Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican navy strength rum, Guinness punch, lime, aromatic and chocolate bitters, and nutmeg), and the Christmas Criket (blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, and mole bitters).

When: November 20 to December 31

Where: Old Yale Abbotsford — 33738 Laurel Street, Abbotsford

Old Yale Chilliwack — 404-44550 South Sumas Road, Chilliwack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alimentaria Mexicana (@alimentariamexicana)

Prepare for a dinner you won’t forget! Alimentaria’s chef, Martín Vargas, is teaming up with Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca for an immersive dinner featuring Mexican culture and outstanding cuisine. The dinner will feature five courses and include items like sea urchin tostadas, lamb barbacoa, and kuri squash tamal.

When: November 2

Where: Alimentaria Mexicana — 1596 Johnston Street

Tickets: $80 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The second annual croissant crawl returns this November. Embark on a self-guided croissant tour featuring limited-edition croissants all around Metro Vancouver. If you need some inspiration, we published a sneak peek at some of our favourite croissants available this year. Did we mention there’s croissant cereal?!

When: November 1 to 14

Where: Select locations around Metro Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele | Actor & Creator | PDX (@michelevenlee)

The name says it all: this festival is dedicated to cheese and meat. When you enter, you’ll be given a charcuterie board, which you can use to sample the different foods. All items available will be made by local artisans, and there will be beverage pairings for everything.

When: November 4

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $94.74 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s North Shore (@vancouversnorthshore)

Sample some of the best craft beer that the North Shore has to offer at this year’s Craft Beer Week launch party. Enjoy an evening in the Historic Shipyards District with food trucks, live entertainment, prizes, and games! Each ticket includes a special tasting mug to sample all 10 beers at this year’s festival. Plus, there are different events happening for the rest of the week, so be sure to check online for what’s happening on which days.

When: November 2, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $41.80 per person

During this unique culinary experience, you’ll enjoy food crafted and curated by female-led teams. Noteworthy Chefs will collaborate with student apprentices from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts to develop and execute a signature dish. Also, leading winemakers, sommeliers, brewers and bar professionals will serve wine, beer and cocktail creations. Your ticket will include access to 20 food and beverage tasting stations and a $20,000 silent auction.

When: November 6, from 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $200 per person

This festival is all about dumplings in all shapes and forms. You’ll sample delights like Chinese wontons, Italian ravioli, Japanese mochi, Korean mandu, Mexican empanadas, and Nepalese momos. Each restaurant will serve special tasting plates for guests to enjoy, allowing you to try all sorts of dumplings and visit new restaurants you’ve never been to before. Plus, this is a self-guided tour, meaning you can go at your own pace and eat at as many restaurants as you want.

When: November 8, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Select restaurants around downtown Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person

We know you’ve been Daydreaming about this because we’ve heard all your Late Night Talking about this brunch that will be absolutely Golden (okay, that’s the last Harry Styles pun, we promise). There will be plenty of Harry Styles-themed food and beverages for you to try. And who knows, maybe Harry will make a guess appearance. It is his house, after all.

When: November 18 to 19

Where: Zawa Restaurant — 920 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 per person