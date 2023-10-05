Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is back and better than ever

Craft beer lovers in Vancouver have something to celebrate because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is coming to the iconic Shipyards District from Thursday, November 2 to Tuesday, November 14.

Throughout the week, you’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at 10 different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

To help start off the week with a bang, the launch party on November 2 from 5 pm to 10 pm at The Pipe Shop will give you an explosive taste of what’s to come.

On top of having live music in partnership with Musos Entertainment and a bevy of amazing food trucks and vendors, your launch party ticket includes front-of-the-line access to beer token purchases and your very own tasting mug you can use throughout the week.

There’ll also be amazing giveaways from Vancouver’s North Shore Tourism Association (VNSTA) and a 50/50 raffle.

Put on by VNSTA, they’ve partnered with BC Ale Trail to also give you the annual Vancouver’s North Shore Tasting Passport — running from the start of Craft Beer Week until the end of the month (Thursday, November 30).

If you fill up the passport by collecting beer stamps at participating breweries, you could be entered to win a Grand Prize Package. Passports are available for free at participating breweries, any of the hotels listed below, or the North Vancouver Visitor Center.

That’s not all — from now until Wednesday, January 31, 2024, VNSTA is partnering with BC Ale Trail to give you exciting and exclusive Sip and Stay Packages.

If you book a stay at the Holiday Inn & Suites North Vancouver, North Vancouver Hotel, The Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier, or Seaside Hotel Vancouver, you can receive a $25 brewery voucher valid at participating breweries and two souvenir beer glasses.

We’re already hopped up with excitement, so mark your calendars for the November 2 launch party and get ready for Vancouver’s North Shore Beer Week.

When: Thursday, November 2

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver, BC

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: Tickets for the launch party are $38.00 plus GST, and include two drink tokens and a tasting mug