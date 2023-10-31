The largest-ever Vancouver Asian Film Festival kicks off this week

The countdown is on to the Vancouver Asian Film Festival (VAFF), and this year promises to be the biggest in its nearly three-decade history.

The highly anticipated, 10-day event celebrates Asian culture and diversity in film and runs from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 12.

VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Asian Film Festival (@vaffvancouver)

“For 27 years VAFF has been providing an important stage for Asian filmmakers to shine, showcasing their deeply personal stories to audiences,” said Grace Park, American-born Canadian actress and model, in a release. “Moviegoers from different walks of life are able to experience these offerings of culturally rich stories and perspectives from around the world that we hope will positively impact them for years to come.

“This is one of the reasons why I am so proud to be this year’s Festival Ambassador, helping amplify VAFF27 right here in the city I know and love, my hometown of Vancouver.”

This year’s theme is “Creating Opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities, according to festival director Susan Hanson.

“VAFF 2023 marks our festival’s largest number of screenings, and we’re excited to offer eight industry events for our filmmaking community, added Hanson. “This includes the Westcoast Triple Threat Creators Fireside Chat, Journey of TV Series/Web Series Case Study, and a series of workshops from script development, pitching, and audience profiling to licensing. It all takes place on November 4, 5, and 11.”

“This year we also have a robust virtual program, featuring 52 short films from Canadian and International filmmakers, as well as one Japanese feature film, The Rest of Our Lives directed by Shinji KUMA. Our Virtual program is available for Canadian audiences from November 6 to 12 so that audiences outside of Vancouver can still experience the festival.”

Must-see highlights of VAFF 2023 include:

Maali (India) – November 3 at 6:45 pm

Tulsi lives with her grandfather Basant amidst the natural beauty of the mountains. When she befriends Sakshi, who suffers from mental health issues and has a strained relationship with her husband, Tulsi accompanies her into the city where she faces new challenges that she’s never experienced before.

Finding Freedom (Canada) – November 11 at 12 pm

A documentary film that spotlights the grim challenges that refugees seeking asylum face. With mobile phones provided by the filmmakers, the four main characters of Finding Freedom: The endless pursuit of an elusive dream reveal truths about their current lives while they are in detention.

Gonta: The Story of the Two-Named Dog in the Fukushima Disaster (Japan) November 11 at 8:50 pm

An animated feature that takes the audience back to March 11, 2011, when a major earthquake hit Japan. The Tomita Diner family evacuates and is forced to leave their pet, Gonta, behind. A pet rescue volunteer soon attempts to reunite Gonta with his original family.

A full schedule of the festival can be found online. Tickets for in-theatre screenings start at $12-$17, with an access pass and a VAFF Premier Festival Pass also available.

Where: November 2 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

When: In person at International Village Cineplex and ScotiaBank Theatre as well as virtual programs

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online