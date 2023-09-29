EventsHalloweenFall EventsCurated

Canada's first-ever Monster Museum is opening in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 29 2023, 9:00 pm
Canada's first-ever Monster Museum is opening in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)
MastersFX Monster Museum/mastersfxmonstermuseum.com

Move over, Edvard Munch. A new museum opening in Metro Vancouver this fall is filled with real screams!

MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for Halloween season this October.

Guests to the eerie 5000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

Vancouver Monster Museum

MastersFX Monster Museum/mastersfxmonstermuseum.com

MastersFX was founded in 1987 by three-time Emmy Award winner Todd Masters, with offices located in Burnaby and Toronto.

The studio’s resume reads like a who’s who of the supernatural and sci-fi. MastersFX created Chucky from Child’s Play, the Predator from the film series of the same name, The Borg from Star Trek, and even Jack from the Jack in the Box commercials.

Vancouver Monster Museum

MastersFX Monster Museum/mastersfxmonstermuseum.com

Guests of the massive monster museum will see exhibits showcasing screen-used FX creations for True Blood, Sonic the HedgehogDC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more. Curators promise that items won’t be behind glass or in a cage and that they will include many never-before-seen pieces.

Vancouver Monster Museum

MastersFX Monster Museum/mastersfxmonstermuseum.com

Opening day for MonstersFX Monster Museum is Saturday, October 14, with additional dates leading up to Halloween for horror aficionados to check out.

MastersFX Monster Museum

When: Opening day on October 14, 2023. Additional dates leading up to Halloween
Time: Various time slots
Where: MastersFX Monster Museum — 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby
Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Daniel Chai
