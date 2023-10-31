More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Are you ready to make it a November to remember?

We’re here to help with our huge roundup of 44 fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver throughout the month. Holiday markets and light displays, epic concerts, and more.

Things to do in November

What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.

When: November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: November 15, 2023, until mid-January, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages 8 years and up. Purchase online

What: Get ready to transport yourself into two magical worlds because Disney on Ice is coming to Vancouver this fall.

The enchanting performance will delight audiences this November at the Pacific Coliseum with first-time performances of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, and Disney Animation’s Encanto. Be prepared to get whisked away on an enchanting adventure with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and of course, an incredible sing-along soundtrack.

When: November 22 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25 to $140 (plus fees), purchase November 22 to 26, 2023Various timesPacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, VancouverFrom $25 to $140 (plus fees), purchase online Squamish at Dusk What: Explore a winter wonderland of lights, art, magic and stories. Squamish at Dusk is a stunning new light experience at Rose Park, with immersive installations for all ages to enjoy this holiday season. Bring the whole family and enjoy the mesmerizing tunnel of lights, a sparkling grotto, an enchanted forest, and more. When: November 23 to December 10, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Ln, Squamish

Cost: $10-$15 plus fees, free for children 3 and under. Purchase online

What: Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways? and master hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.

When: November 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50 to $79.50, plus fees; purchase online

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

Diwali Fest 2023 continues with a colourful celebration of light at Diwali Coquitlam. The Haldi on Friday, November 3 features an artist talk with Sandeep Johal and Sara Khan, community and vendor booths, and a musical and dance showcase.

Festivities wrap up on Sunday, November 5, with Diwali Downtown Surrey from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall. Delight in the excitement of a Baraat (wedding day procession) and Shaadi (wedding ceremony) at this family-friendly event.

When: November 3 and 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations; check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) Fall Series presents a thrilling lineup of films celebrating skiing, climbing, mountain biking and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can choose from 25 of the best mountain films and listen to guest speakers. Virtual screenings will also be available from the comfort of your home.

When: November 14 to 19, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Nights may get longer in the fall, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.

The City of Surrey is hosting the 11th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 3 to 17 at one of the city’s most popular green spaces. This year’s festival is described as a “magical wonderland” and is perfect for all ages to enjoy.

When: November 3 to 17, 2023 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online

What: VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.

This year’s theme is “creating opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities

Where: November 2 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

When: In person at International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre, as well as virtual programs

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: A Vancouver tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

When: November 8 to 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: The Jonas Brothers are back on the road and fans can catch the group live in Vancouver this November. They are set to perform five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.

While you may remember them for their emergence onto the pop scene with songs such as “Burning Up” and “S.O.S.,” the brothers have revamped themselves in recent years, releasing a variety of hit songs including “Leave Before You Love Me,” “Only Human,” and “Sucker.”

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland, because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting this month.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.

When: November 24, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11 to $24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online starting November 1

What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior.

When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, children 6 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is back in Vancouver this fall.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope, and this year is kicking off with the return of the popular fireworks display.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Thursday, November 23. And fireworks will commemorate the occasion on opening night.

When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Remembrance Day

What: On Wednesday, November 8, Indigenous Veterans along with supporting officials, unions, schools, and community groups are gathering to commemorate the 19th annual National Aboriginal Veterans Day community tributes.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:15 am at 312 Main Street and are followed by a Community Honour March from Main and Hastings to Victory Square Park Cenotaph at 10 am. The wreath lay ceremony takes place from 10:30 am to 1 pm and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

When: November 8, 2023

Time: 8:30 am to 3 pm

Where: 312 Main Street, Vancouver and Victory Square Cenotaph at Cambie Street and Hastings Street

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 32nd annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. Boundless is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 2 and 5 pm (Friday)

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on Saturday, November 11, and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music. The event will include participation and recognition of UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

When: November 11, 2023

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Veterans Square, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am, and a service beginning at 10:25 am.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley, the Crescent Legion in South Surrey, and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also be hosting ceremonies this year.

When: November 11, 2023

Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am

Where: Veterans Square at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout the month, with home games including the Edmonton Oilers on November 6, Seattle Kraken on November 18, and Las Vegas Golden Knights on November 30.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on with a home Western Semi-Finals matchup against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 4.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Kamloops Blazers on November 4, Prince George Cougars on November 17, Tri-City Americans on November 25, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Whitecaps are facing off against LAFC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tickets are selling fast for the Vancouver Whitecaps’ first home playoff game in six years, with fans having already bought more than 20,000 tickets for the upcoming matchup.

When: November 5, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks’ AHL season rolls on this month with home games including matchups against the Henderson Silver Knights on November 3 and 4 and the Bakersfield Condors on November 9 and 11.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetit

What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

When: November 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city. See the list of locations online.

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of its popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

The complete schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:

Thursday, November 30

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, February 29

Thursday, March 30

When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December)

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person, purchase online

What: Craft beer lovers in Vancouver have something to celebrate because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is coming to the iconic Shipyards District from Thursday, November 2 to Tuesday, November 14.

Throughout the week, you’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at 10 different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

To help start off the week with a bang, the launch party on November 2 from 5 pm to 10 pm at The Pipe Shop will give you an explosive taste of what’s to come.

When: November 2, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Tickets for the launch party are $38 plus GST and include two drink tokens and a tasting mug. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, is a “gastronomic adventure” filled with the best in international and local cuisine.

The Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Enjoy the arts

What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.

Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.

When: November 2 to 6, 2023

Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Explore an intricate blend of musical genres and sonic landscapes at the 2023 Modulus Festival. A curated lineup of diverse and talented artists pushes the boundaries of music and creativity, from avant-garde compositions to cutting-edge performances.

Whether you’re a first-time attendee seeking something new or a longtime Music on Main fan, the Modulus Festival is the place to be for inspiring and unique music.

When: November 3 to 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Roundhouse, Annex, The Ironworks and The Post at 750

Tickets: Pay what you will from $19 to $72. An All-Access Pass is also available for $169 until November 1. Purchase online.

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition.

When: November 2 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.

The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

What: Ctora Theatre brings L. Frank Baum’s beloved novel to life on Granville Island this month. Get swept up in the adventure of The Wizard of Oz and follow along as Dorothy meets good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and more along the Yellow Brick Road.

Will she make it to the Wizard in Emerald City and find her way home safely? You’ll have to watch the show to find out.

When: November 3 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?

When: November 2 to December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.

Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.

When: Thursday to Saturday from November 23 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 17 and 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians bi-weekly at the Anza. Performers have been featured on CBC, at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and more.

When: The second and fourth Tuesday of every month

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $13.50 in advance, $16 at the door plus fees, purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday from November 4, 2023, until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday from November 5, 2023, until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more. There will also be themed celebrations on select dates throughout the season.

When: Every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 14, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond