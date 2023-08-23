Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.

The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside.

More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

Eastside Arts Society, producers of The Crawl, describe the annual event as “an accessible and fun experience for art lovers and first-time visitors alike.” A list of 2023 artists can be found online.

Attendees will meet a wide variety of artists, ranging from emerging talent to internationally acclaimed creators. Mediums that will be on display include painting, sculpture, photography, jewellery, and glass.

There will also be a number of workshops, demos, exhibits, and artist talks to enjoy throughout the Eastside Culture Crawl.

A full schedule of events and a map of studio locations will be released closer to the event.

When: November 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free