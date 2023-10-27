EventsArtsContestsDH Community PartnershipFall Events

Win four tickets to see Colin Mochrie and Hyprov in Vancouver (CONTEST)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 27 2023, 10:32 pm
Win four tickets to see Colin Mochrie and Hyprov in Vancouver (CONTEST)
Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie, stars of Hyprov/Submitted

Colin Mochrie, one of Vancouver’s funniest comedy exports, is coming home with his latest show in November and you could win your way into the hilarious and hypnotic event.

Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.

Colin Mochrie Hyprov

Enter to win four tickets to see Hyprov in Vancouver

Both Mochrie and Mecci are excited to hit the road and continue to be in awe of each other’s skills.

“Starring in Hyprov alongside the legendary Colin Mochrie has been an incredible adventure,” said Mecci. “We’re excited to continue the tour across North America following such a critically acclaimed Las Vegas and Off-Broadway run.”

“I’m still shocked that Asad is able to hypnotize people night after night,” added Mochrie. “I still get nervous wondering what is going to happen, but each night I’m blown away. I have to keep myself from laughing.”

Colin Mochrie Hyprov

Colin Mochrie and Hyprovisor/Submitted

Mochrie grew up in Vancouver and got his start in comedy on stages all over town.

“Vancouver is my city, where everything started for me,” Mochrie previously shared with Daily Hive. “I love the mountains, the oceans, and parks. We’ve got great restaurants and great people here. It’s hard to find a city as beautiful as this.”

In honour of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis coming to the Vogue Theatre, Daily Hive, Mochrie, and Mecci are teaming up to give a grand prize winner the chance to win four tickets to the big show on November 7. The total package is valued at approximately $218.

Hyprov

Asad Mecci and Hyprovisor/Submitted

So don’t delay! Enter to win tickets to the show that critics have dubbed a “celebration of the human imagination.”

Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis

When: November 7, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees, purchase online

View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
