Win four tickets to see Colin Mochrie and Hyprov in Vancouver (CONTEST)

Colin Mochrie, one of Vancouver’s funniest comedy exports, is coming home with his latest show in November and you could win your way into the hilarious and hypnotic event.

Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.

Both Mochrie and Mecci are excited to hit the road and continue to be in awe of each other’s skills.

“Starring in Hyprov alongside the legendary Colin Mochrie has been an incredible adventure,” said Mecci. “We’re excited to continue the tour across North America following such a critically acclaimed Las Vegas and Off-Broadway run.”

“I’m still shocked that Asad is able to hypnotize people night after night,” added Mochrie. “I still get nervous wondering what is going to happen, but each night I’m blown away. I have to keep myself from laughing.”

Mochrie grew up in Vancouver and got his start in comedy on stages all over town.

“Vancouver is my city, where everything started for me,” Mochrie previously shared with Daily Hive. “I love the mountains, the oceans, and parks. We’ve got great restaurants and great people here. It’s hard to find a city as beautiful as this.”

In honour of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis coming to the Vogue Theatre

When: November 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees, purchase online