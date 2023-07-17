Prepare for a magical adventure as Disney On Ice comes to Vancouver

Get ready to transport yourself into two magical worlds because Disney On Ice is coming to Vancouver this fall.

The enchanting performance will delight audiences this November at the Pacific Coliseum with first-time performances of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, and Disney Animation’s Encanto.

Be prepared to get whisked away on an enchanting adventure with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and of course, an incredible sing-along soundtrack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney On Ice (@disneyonice)

Start your journey with the best-rated animated feature of all time, Frozen, and step into the winter wonderland. The lovable snowman Olaf will tell the mystical tales of Elsa and Anna as they race to bring back summer to their beloved kingdom Arendelle with the help of fan-favourite duo Kristoff and Sven.

Watch them skate through the trials and tribulations of the harsh wintery conditions while belting out the top hit “Let it Go” as Elsa’s icy powers go on full display.

Follow this frosty journey with a step into the wondrous world of Encanto. Watch the Madrigal family’s powers come together in their vibrant mountain town in Colombia as they fight to save their magical casita.