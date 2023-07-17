Prepare for a magical adventure as Disney On Ice comes to Vancouver
Get ready to transport yourself into two magical worlds because Disney On Ice is coming to Vancouver this fall.
The enchanting performance will delight audiences this November at the Pacific Coliseum with first-time performances of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, and Disney Animation’s Encanto.
Be prepared to get whisked away on an enchanting adventure with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and of course, an incredible sing-along soundtrack.
Start your journey with the best-rated animated feature of all time, Frozen, and step into the winter wonderland. The lovable snowman Olaf will tell the mystical tales of Elsa and Anna as they race to bring back summer to their beloved kingdom Arendelle with the help of fan-favourite duo Kristoff and Sven.
Watch them skate through the trials and tribulations of the harsh wintery conditions while belting out the top hit “Let it Go” as Elsa’s icy powers go on full display.
Follow this frosty journey with a step into the wondrous world of Encanto. Watch the Madrigal family’s powers come together in their vibrant mountain town in Colombia as they fight to save their magical casita.
The non-magical sister, Mirabel, will share all the charms of her mystical family. Experience beautiful Isabela’s ability to make flowers bloom alongside the mysterious visions that misunderstood family member Bruno has of the future.
While the adventures of Frozen and Encanto will steal the show, families will still have the chance to see all their favourite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and more.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 18, but Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets with a pre-sale offer code. Don’t worry, you can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the advance tickets.
Fans can even enhance their ticket with a pre-show Character Experience that gives them the chance to have some interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel while listening to their stories, playing games, and doing some crafting.
Disney On Ice
Sunday, November 26 at 11 am, 3 pm & 7 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Admission: From $25 to $140 (plus fees)