20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: May 13 to 20

Hands up if you’re ready for a long weekend in Metro Vancouver! You’re in luck because Victoria Day is just around the corner, and we’re going to help you get there with our list of 20 great events to check out from May 13 to 20. Colour Fest, Playland, Vancouver Comic Arts Festival, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to do and see at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

When: Select dates from May 18 to August 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Season Passes are on sale now. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. All guests four and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online

What: Spirits in the Park is coming to Fort Langley Park as part of Langley Craft Beverage Week. Expect plenty of live music and tastings from over 10 distilleries, as well as tastings from local breweries and cideries. There will be a “Brewhalla Mix Bar” at the festival, where attendees can mix with a selection of local non-alcoholic beverages. People are also encouraged to bring their own food, blankets, or chairs and have a picnic in the park.

When: May 19, 2024

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park — 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: $85 (include all drink tastings)

What: Are you currently looking for work? Discover your next career at MOSAIC’s 12th Annual Job Fair at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

Over 60 employers are looking to fill various positions in business, finance, IT, hospitality, trades, healthcare, retail, customer service and more. MOSAIC has helped more than 18,000 job seekers over the past 12 years, and now it’s your turn.

When: May 14, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, is returning to Metro Vancouver to make it the most colourful time of the year!

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 18 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant coloured powder.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $30 for regular Colour Zone admission and $25 for children above 3 years old and under 12 years old. Colour Zone ticket includes access and two colour packs. Purchase online. No tickets are required for the art activities, artisan market, and food truck zone.

What: Prepare to be amazed as the Royal Canadian Family Cirus returns to Metro Vancouver this month. The internationally renowned event features exciting circus acts like the Wheel of Destiny, a human cannonball, high-wire acts, daring aerialists, and more.

When: May 16 to 20, 2024 (Richmond)

Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location

Where: Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Starting at $35 for general admission, children 3 and under are free as long as they don’t occupy a seat. Purchase online

Calling all wine enthusiasts. Top Drop will offer Vancouverites and professionals the opportunity to attend walk-around, casual soirée-styled tastings from dozens of international wineries will be on offer with exclusive pours, new releases, and exciting new finds. There will also be a handful of craft beer, crunchy ciders, and an array of international artisan cheeses to sample.

When: May 14 and 15

Time: 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: $135

What: The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair returns on the Victoria Day long weekend, and the fun starts with a long-running event you don’t want to sleep on.

Pre-rodeo festivities begin on Thursday, May 16, with the popular Bed Races in downtown Cloverdale. Teams of seven — six pushers and one person on the bed — will compete in elimination-style heats for the championship trophies, and the costumes are just as exciting as the races.

When: May 16, 2024

Time: 6:15 to 7:15 pm

Where: 176a and 57a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: House music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to the PNE this month for a massive musical celebration.

Blueprint Events presents Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius at the PNE Centre Grounds on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The new concert — Foundation’s biggest event yet — features two open-air stages filled with massive house music stars.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: Doors open at 4 pm

Where: PNE Centre Grounds

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy are brothers, podcasters and authors who are the creators of such epic works as The Adventure Zone and The McElroy Family Clubhouse. They bring their hit podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me to the Vogue Theatre on May 14.



When: May 14, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $61.20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Como Taperia, the acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is helping diners get ready for the warm weather and good times by bringing back its Patio Paella series.

Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature Paella Mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

When: May 19, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 18, and September 1, 2024

Time: Seatings at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $28 plus tax and gratuity per person

What: “Australian Queen of Comedy” and Wellmania star Celeste Barber brings her Backup Dancer tour to Vancouver this month. Barber has won numerous awards and acclaim for her work onstage and in front of the camera, including the Funniest Lady on Instagram Award on WhoHaha.com and being named one of Variety Magazine’s Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch.

When: May 15, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50-$89.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: Spring and summer were made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.

The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 to July 17, 2024 (Special opening night on Thursday, May 16)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets available online

What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Explore dozens of booths selling unique comics, artwork, collectibles, and more. Attendees can also check out the panel room for a variety of presentations and live performances.

Several special guests will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Gord Hill, author of The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book; Diana Schutz, the first woman to be inducted into the Canadian Comic Book Creator Hall of Fame; and Jean-Marc Rochette, artist and co-creator of Transperceneige (Snowpiercer).

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Vancouver Canucks are continuing their run for the Stanley Cup, and local supporters are ready to cheer them on.

As the Canucks’ postseason rolls on, there are plenty of places for fans to cheer on the team in their push for glory. If you’re ready to wave your towel surrounded by fellow fans, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the Canucks playoff viewing parties happening around Metro Vancouver.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game

Time: Various start times

Where: Various cities and venues across Metro Vancouver. See the full list online

What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and consists of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich on its ground floor throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators and their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: Shop local at The Vanyoo Market and discover over 50 vendors offering a wide range of products, including art, fashion, jewelry, homewares, pet care, and more.

There’s something for everyone to explore at the free market, and the first 20 guests on opening day will receive $20 to spend at any of the booths.

When: May 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: The Arts Club presents the musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls. Audiences will meet characters like evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, small-time crook Nathan Detroit and high-roller Sky Masterson while hearing classics like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and the title track, “Guys & Dolls.”

When: May 12 to June 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39, purchase online

What: The Vancouver All British Field Meet will pull into VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 18, with hundreds of British classic cars on display.

The event is celebrating its 36th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city, BC, and beyond. There will also be live music, food trucks, vendor booths, and more for the whole family to check out.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online