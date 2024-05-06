If you love discovering the latest local artisans have to offer, you won’t want to miss this vibrant market coming to North Vancouver.

From Sunday, May 19, to Monday, May 20, Vanyoo Market is taking over the Pipe Shop at the Shipyards and it promises a weekend brimming with creativity, community, and celebration — and you can get a sweet deal for showing up early.

With over 65 vendors to check out, you can expect the Vanyoo Market to have the very best in local art, fashion, jewelry, homeware, pet accessories, and more. There’s something for everyone!

The market is put on by Vanyoo, an online platform that’s on a mission to preserve the human touch of traditional shopping in the digital age. Its shopping experience lets you connect with sellers and allows you to buy or sell both new and second-hand products across a wide range of categories.

These local markets are an extension of its mission, offering you more than just an opportunity to shop from local businesses, but allowing businesses to grow, for artisans to shine, and for the community to come together to support.

The best part? Admission to the market is totally free. Plus, there’s an extra incentive for early birds!

The first 20 guests to arrive on opening day will receive $20 to spend at any of the market’s booths. That’s $20 extra dollars going into the pocket of a local business on the rise.

This exciting event is a great opportunity to find unique products, pick up some thoughtful gifts, or treat yourself to something special — all while supporting local creators and small businesses.

When: Saturday, May 19 to Sunday, May 20

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: Free!