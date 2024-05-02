Heads up, Metro Vancouver! You don’t want to miss this all-inclusive boozy craft drink festival happening this month.

Spirits in the Park is part of Langley Craft Beer Week and is a celebration of BC distilleries, breweries, and cideries.

There will be over 10 distilleries at the event, as well as tasting from local breweries and ciders. You can expect to see award-winning distilleries like Shelter Point Distillery in Campbell River, The Liberty Distillery on Granville Island, and Arbutus Distillery in Nanaimo, just to name a few.

Additionally, the festival will feature a “Brewhalla Mix Bar” where attendees can enjoy a selection of local non-alcoholic beverages.

“This event will be a really great opportunity to sip and sample many of these locally made spirits and introduce folks to local alternatives to the mass-produced options in the marketplace,” said Tim Lahay, owner and operator of The Barley Merchant Taproom & Kitchen in a press release.

Tickets include access to the event, an afternoon of live music, a tasting glass, and all drink tastings. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, blankets, or chairs and enjoy a picnic in the park.

Where: Fort Langley Park – 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

When: Sunday, May 19

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Tickets: $85 and include all drink tastings

