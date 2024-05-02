EventsArts

FREE comics festival with 100+ creators returns to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 2 2024, 7:35 pm
FREE comics festival with 100+ creators returns to Vancouver this month
@vancouvercomics/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Moms & Margaritas

Sun, May 12, 2:00pm

Moms & Margaritas

The Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Thu, May 16, 7:30pm

The Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Brewhalla Fort Langley

Sat, May 18, 12:00pm

Brewhalla Fort Langley

Spirits In The Park

Sun, May 19, 2:00pm

Spirits In The Park

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Over 100 comic creators are coming to Vancouver on Victoria Day long weekend to take part in a massive festival.

Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre on May 18 and 19.

The best part about VanCAF is that it is free to attend all weekend, and there’s so much to discover.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming, including a free online screening of the live adaptation of Kaori Tsurutani’s BL Metamorphosis manga on Friday, May 17. The event is presented in association with the Japan Foundation, Toronto.

Several special guests will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Gord Hill, author of The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book; Diana Schultz, the first woman to be inducted into the Canadian Comic Book Creator Hall of Fame; and Jean-Marc Rochette, artist and co-creator of Transperceneige (Snowpiercer).

VanCAF is a great opportunity to meet these creators, ask them about their works, and even get an autograph.

Vancouver Comic Arts Festival

@vancouvercomics/Instagram

The Roundhouse Community Centre will be filled with dozens of booths selling unique comics, artwork, collectibles, and more. Guests can also check out the panel room for a variety of presentations and live performances.

Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) 2024

When: May 18 and 19, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Admission: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop