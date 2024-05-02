FREE comics festival with 100+ creators returns to Vancouver this month

Over 100 comic creators are coming to Vancouver on Victoria Day long weekend to take part in a massive festival.
Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre on May 18 and 19.
The best part about VanCAF is that it is free to attend all weekend, and there’s so much to discover.
This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming, including a free online screening of the live adaptation of Kaori Tsurutani’s BL Metamorphosis manga on Friday, May 17. The event is presented in association with the Japan Foundation, Toronto.
Several special guests will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Gord Hill, author of The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book; Diana Schultz, the first woman to be inducted into the Canadian Comic Book Creator Hall of Fame; and Jean-Marc Rochette, artist and co-creator of Transperceneige (Snowpiercer).
VanCAF is a great opportunity to meet these creators, ask them about their works, and even get an autograph.
The Roundhouse Community Centre will be filled with dozens of booths selling unique comics, artwork, collectibles, and more. Guests can also check out the panel room for a variety of presentations and live performances.
Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) 2024
When: May 18 and 19, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Admission: Free