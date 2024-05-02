FREE comics festival with 100+ creators returns to Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming, including a free online screening of the live adaptation of Kaori Tsurutani’s BL Metamorphosis manga on Friday, May 17. The event is presented in association with the Japan Foundation, Toronto.

Several special guests will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Gord Hill, author of The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book; Diana Schultz, the first woman to be inducted into the Canadian Comic Book Creator Hall of Fame; and Jean-Marc Rochette, artist and co-creator of Transperceneige (Snowpiercer).

VanCAF is a great opportunity to meet these creators, ask them about their works, and even get an autograph.

The Roundhouse Community Centre will be filled with dozens of booths selling unique comics, artwork, collectibles, and more. Guests can also check out the panel room for a variety of presentations and live performances.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free