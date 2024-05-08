Events

High-speed bed races are coming to Metro Vancouver next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 8 2024, 5:01 pm
Cloverdale BIA

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair returns on the Victoria Day long weekend, and the fun starts with a long-running event you don’t want to sleep on.

Pre-rodeo festivities begin on Thursday, May 16 with the popular Bed Races in downtown Cloverdale.

Teams of seven — six pushers and one person on the bed — will compete in elimination-style heats for the championship trophies, and the costumes are just as exciting as the races.

Bed Races

Cloverdale BIA/Facebook

“We’re all about tradition, and the bed races in Cloverdale are one of the biggest events to ring in rodeo weekend,” said the Cloverdale Rodeo, which has been hosting the event since 1977.

The first Bed Races were held to promote the rodeo and was between the volunteer Cloverdale Fire Department and the local RCMP.

Prizes for the winners of each division — men, women, media and mixed — include a Bed Pan trophy, a Chamber Pot, and a Stone Pig prize. The best-dressed team will also be honoured.

Bed Races

Cloverdale BIA/Facebook

This year’s 76th-anniversary Cloverdale Rodeo and 132nd Annual Country Fair runs from Friday, May 17 to Monday, May 20. Guests can check out the live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks and more.

The annual Cloverdale Rodeo Parade also returns on Saturday, May 18 at 10 am, with floats, marching bands, vintage vehicles, and more for all ages to enjoy.

Cloverdale Rodeo

Cloverdale Rodeo/Facebook

Cloverdale Bed Races

When: May 16, 2024
Time: 6:15 to 7:15 pm
Where: 176a and 57a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free

