3 Metro Vancouver cities holding Canucks playoff viewing parties

The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and local supporters are too.

While the City of Vancouver is still “exploring potential public viewing opportunities” for the Canucks’ second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, there are plenty of places for fans to cheer on the team in their push for glory.

If you’re ready to wave your towel surrounded by fellow fans, we’ve got you covered. Here are Canucks playoff viewing parties to check out in Metro Vancouver.

What: The City of Port Coquitlam is hosting free Canucks viewing parties at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre (PCCC) for every postseason game this spring.

Fans gathering at the PCCC can enjoy concession combos, including a hot dog, small popcorn and a soft drink for $9 or nachos and beer (19+) for $14.50. There will also be a prize giveaway after the first period, so make sure to get there early to get a good seat.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game

Time: Various start times

Where: Port Coquitlam Community Centre — 2150 Wilson Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The City of Delta has announced that it will be hosting Canucks playoffs community watch parties at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza free for every postseason game this spring.

The free events are open to everyone and promise to deliver a lively atmosphere as the crowd cheers on the Pacific Division champions.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game

Time: Various start times

Where: Social Heart Plaza — 11415 84 Avenue, Delta

Cost: Free

What: The family-friendly screenings will be held on the second floor of the Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre in the Edmonds neighbourhood of South Burnaby.

Fans can watch the Canucks on the large format screens and also purchase snacks and non-alcoholic beverages at the cafe. The City of Burnaby also encourages people to take public transport or carpool, as parking is limited at the facility.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game

Time: Various start times

Where: Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre — 7789 18th Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free

We will add more cities to the list as they are announced. In the meantime, if you’re ready to cheer on the Canucks when they are out of town, we have one more event for you to keep your eye on.

What: Tickets to the away game viewing parties are $15 via Ticketmaster, with proceeds benefitting the Canucks for Kids Fund.

The game will be shown live on the Canucks’ new videoboard. The team is promising fans will be “entertained throughout the experience” and receive “special Rogers value menu” food and beverages.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks away playoffs game

Time: Various start times

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: $15 via Ticketmaster