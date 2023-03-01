More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

March is finally here and the new month is packed with fun events happening around Vancouver!

To help you plan your activity schedule, here is our roundup of 44 events to check out this month. CelticFest, HSBC Canada Sevens, Black Space Jam, and more.

Things to do in March

What: HSBC Canada Sevens returns for its eighth year at BC Place from Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5. Over 60,000 people will pour into the stadium to cheer on 28 teams from 18 countries around the world.

And for the first time ever, Vancouver’s stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series is expanding to include men’s and women’s tournaments over the three days.

When: March 3 to 5, 2023

Time: Gates open at 3 pm on Friday, 9:30 am on Saturday, and 8:30 am on Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission start at $29 on Friday and $69 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now. Reserved Seating, Sideline, Elite 500, Grosvenor Club, and tournament passes are also available.

What: The city’s first International Women’s Day March is being held on Sunday, March 5, in Downtown Vancouver and is organized by a group of SFU students with support from the university’s Women’s Centre and the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies department.

The event will begin at 12 pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at Vancouver Art Gallery. Everyone is welcome to participate in Vancouver International Women’s Day March, which will include an Indigenous welcome ceremony, speeches from local community leaders and activists, and a march beginning at roughly 2 pm.

When: March 5, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until March 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: March 3 to May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: The 26th annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) returns to the city with a jaw-dropping lineup of shows you don’t want to miss.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the live events with accomplished guest speakers, engaging workshops, and panel discussions. There are also over 70 films to discover about climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, the environment, and more.

When: Now until March 5, 2023

Time: Various screening times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets start at $13-$15 in advance for feature film/ matinee and $23-$25 for evening show. Purchase online

What: Eastside Flea features over 40 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site as well as casual games.

When: March 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. Head to the Rio Theatre to enjoy a carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes; all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: March 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: The BC Home + Garden Show returns to BC Place with everything you need to whip your home and garden into shape. The exhibition will feature home improvement, design, culinary and garden experts to inspire you and your home this spring. Celebrity guests include HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler and professional organizer from GoSimplified, Megan Golightly.

When: March 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $11-$16, children 12 and under free. Half-price tickets are available after 4 pm. Purchase online

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And you can even get up and close with the mighty machines at Monster Jam.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 17 and 18 and features live performances on two stages, a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, Eire Born Irish Dancers, The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 18, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The six-time Grammy winners are also celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023.

When: March 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The musical Pretty Woman is coming to Vancouver from March 29 to April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman is brought to life by an acclaimed creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the beloved film’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

When: March 29 to April 2, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Terminal City Tabletop Convention (TCTC) is taking place on March 11 and 12 at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, with drop-in games, a silent auction, exhibitors, and more to check out throughout the weekend. This is TCTC’s 10th year as well as its first in-person event since 2019.

When: March 11 and 12, 2023

Time: 9 am to Midnight (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of True to Place: stímetstexw tel xélte explores the artistic practice of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists. The group exhibition is curated by artist and muralist Xémontalót Carrielynn Victor (Stó:lō) and spotlights a spectrum of colour palettes in paintings on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wood, and digital creations.

When: Now until March 19, 2023. (Open Wednesday to Sunday until April)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in March with a bunch of home games at Rogers Arena. Visiting teams include the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 4, Vegas Golden Knights on March 21, and Calgary Flames on March 31.

When: March 2, 4, 6, 8, 11, 14, 21, 23 and 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on March 4 and 7:30 pm on March 6)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre all month long, with games including Victoria Royals on March 3, Prince George Cougars on March 12, and Kelowna Rockets on March 24.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a March 17 matchup against the San Diego Seals and a March 25 home game against Colorado Mammoth.

When: March 17 and 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in March with home games against the Manitoba Moose on March 7 and 8, Colorado Eagles on March 11 and 12, and Ontario Reign on March 17 and 18.

When: March 7, 8, 11, 12, 17 and 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on March 12)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with two exciting home games in March. Catch them in action against Real Espana in CONCACAF Champions League action on March 8, then versus FC Dallas on March 11.

When: March 8 and 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm (March 8), 2 pm (March 11)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: K Market is the city’s first Korean culture market and the all-day event is free to attend. Visit the Korean Community Centre to discover live entertainment, vendors for shopping, and delicious food to try.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Korean Community Centre – 1320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete in creating the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish.

Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” including chefs, who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.

When: March 6, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $59, available online

What: Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Dine Around Delta is organized by Delta Tourism, and participating locations will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu.

When: March 3 to 19, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Delta. See the list online.

What: Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen is hosting a one-night-only pop-up at Faculty Brewing. The Pastrami and Beer night will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich.

The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30. Beers, snacks, and other beverages will be available to order right from the bar at Faculty during that time.

When: March 1, 2023

Time: 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Faculty Brewing, 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: $16 (max. of two per order)

What: Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based bands. Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals.

World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also bringing “Subcontinental Pop” to the party. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series includes Yellow Dog Beverage Co. on Thursday, March 30, and Tofino Brewing Company on Thursday, April 27.

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

When: March 1 to 31, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: H2 Kitchen + Bar hosts Vancouver Island Brewing and Backcountry Brewing in a mouth-watering Battle of the Breweries. Two beers will be taste tested alongside each course of a 5-course menu by Chef Homer Baisa. The Southern-inspired dishes include Smoked Cheddar + Bone Marrow Croquette, Smashed Cucumber Salad, Beer Battered Oyster Mushroom, Smoked Bone-In Pork Belly; and Molten Chocolate Cake.

A brewery will be crowned champion at the end of the friendly faceoff, with all guests being treated to a saucy swag bag filled with gourmet goodies.

When: March 22, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: H2 Kitchen + Bar at the Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $68 per person, book online

What: From tacos and tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, the March Break Night Market is sure to offer everything that you are looking for plus some unique surprises.

The indoor/outdoor event will also serve up cocktails, bonfires, and live music. With over 30 food brands and businesses to discover, The Vegan Market is a great way to kick off the new season.

When: March 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $2 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Enjoy the arts

What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

When: Now until March 5, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online

What: The Spring Break Up Country Music Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, is Fraser Valley’s newest country music festival. The highly anticipated event features an all-Canadian lineup led by Dean Brody and Meghan Patrick. There will also be market and food vendors, a mechanical bull, a 19+ VIP area, and more.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm, event ends at 1 am

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus fees, VIP tickets also available. Purchase online

What: David Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. The Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement star is bringing his Catch Me Inside stand-up tour to Vancouver for two shows this month.

When: March 30 and 31, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $52 plus fees, purchase online

What: Pi Provocateurs presents Black Space Jam (BSJ), a live performance showcase featuring local and international artists of African Descent. The month’s theme is a cultural renaissance and the event will include dance, spoken word, standup comedy, music, and a live DJ. There will also be a variety of culturally relevant vendors selling locally made goods.

BSJ will also offer guests a chance to mingle, party, and socialize with the participating artists at Biltmore Cabaret.

When: March 3, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Event from 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$20 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: The 16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

This year’s festival supports a cultural exchange with New Zealand, with the Coastal Dance debut of New Zealand Indigenous performing artist Rosie Te Rauawhea Belvie. Dancers of Damelahamid will travel to New Zealand this June to share their cultural knowledge at the biannual Indigenous performance festival, Kia Mau.

When: March 2 to 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of free events, purchase online

What: Celebrate the coming of spring with Chor Leoni’s uplifting PopCappella III. The program includes hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.

Chor Leoni will be joined by some of the city’s top musicians for PopCappella III, including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair.

When: March 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Insomnia Festival is taking over the TRADEX in Abbotsford, and this year’s headliner is Dutch DJ and music producer Tijs Michiel Verwest, better known as Tiësto.

The Grammy winner is the first to be awarded DJ Magazine’s “No. 1. DJ in the World” title for three consecutive years.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, January 12 at 10 am

What: The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from March 7 to 12 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

When: March 7 to 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Grammy Award-winner SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour is coming to Vancouver on Sunday, March 19.

SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the TIME100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

When: March 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Kate Hamill’s Sense and Sensibility, based on the iconic novel by Jane Austen, tells the tale of the Dashwood sisters, Marianne and Elinor. The audience will enjoy witticisms, romance, and bold theatricality as the sisters experience the sudden loss of their family fortune.

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase tickets online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody