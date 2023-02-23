Canada's one and only vegan market popping up in Vancouver this spring

Canada’s one and only vegan market is returning to East Vancouver next month, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover.

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 23 at the Waldorf Hotel.

The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.

From tacos and tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, the March Break Night Market is sure to offer everything that you are looking for plus some unique surprises.

The indoor/outdoor event will also serve up cocktails, bonfires, and live music. With over 30 food brands and businesses to discover, The Vegan Market is a great way to kick off the new season.

Admission to the market is by donation, so bring a minimum of $2 with you or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. All donations will go directly to support a non-profit organization.

Vendor applications are also still being accepted for the March 23 event.

Grab your plant-based pals and make plans to drop by this epic night market experience.

When: March 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $2 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

With files from Sarah Anderson