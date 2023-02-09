Earlier this year, one of Vancouver’s finest Jewish delis announced it would be making a comeback after nearly three years of silence.

Now, Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen has returned to the Vancouver events scene, with catering services and pop-ups happening around the city.

First up on its exciting roster of events is a one-night-only pop-up happening at Faculty Brewing on March 1.

The Pastrami and Beer night will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich.

The process to make the pastrami for this beauty involves 10 days of brining, eight hours of smoking, and four hours of steaming.

It’s served on fresh rye bread with mustard and a housemade pickle on the side.

Mench.’s pastrami sandwich has often been called the best in Vancouver, so you’re definitely not going to want to miss this.

The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30. Beers, snacks, and other beverages will be available to order right from the bar at Faculty during that time.

Pastrami and Beer night with Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen and Faculty Brewing

When: March 1 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Faculty Brewing, 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order)