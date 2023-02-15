Winter may be dreary, but we love all the dining festivals that happen around this time of the year.

Dine Out Vancouver wrapped earlier this month, but there’s another festival highlighting local eats that is heading to Burnaby very soon.

Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

Registration for this year’s event is still open, so while participating restaurants for 2023 have yet to be announced, past years have included establishments such as Butchers Block BBQ, Little Minh’s Kitchen, and Me-n-Ed’s Pizza, to name a few.

Stay tuned for the full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations

