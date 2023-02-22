EventsArts

A FREE all-ages Celtic festival returns to downtown Vancouver next month

Downtown Vancouver is going green to celebrate everything Celtic next month and you’re invited to join the party.

The 19th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening from March 11 to 18 and includes a free all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.

Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 17 and 18 and features live performances on two stages, a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CelticFest Vancouver (@celticfestvan)

“We’re delighted to be hosting the festival this year, especially following some funding and sponsorship challenges. We’ve pulled it together and are building on the momentum of last year, with a fantastic line-up of performers and entertainment on stage this year,” said Alan Cosgrave, vice president of the CelticFest Vancouver Board, in a release. “Bringing the community together to celebrate Celtic culture in BC through music, dance, and performance is something we look forward to all year.

“We’re thrilled to have some acts from Ireland on stage as well as having great local talent to showcase. CelticFest plays an important role in arts and culture in Vancouver. We couldn’t be happier to be bringing people together to celebrate.”

CelticFest Vancouver

CelticFest Vancouver/Facebook

Some of the Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, and Eire Born Irish Dancers.

Live music lovers will want to head to CelticFest to hear local favourites The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

CelticFest Vancouver

CelticFest Vancouver/Facebook

Other events scheduled during CelticFest Vancouver 2023 include “What’s the Craic?” at the Rio Theatre produced by Clare Voyeur on March 16, a performance by Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday, March 11, and a St. Patrick’s Day Cèilidh on March 17. More events and details will be posted on the festival’s website.

CelticFest Vancouver 2023

When: March 17 to 18, 2023
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free

