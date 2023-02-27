Juno winners headlining new country music fest in Abbotsford this March

The first Canadian country festival of the year is kicking off in Abbotsford next month, and huge stars and local talents will be part of the festivities.

The Spring Break Up Country Music Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, is happening on Saturday, March 25 at the TRADEX.

Fraser Valley’s newest country music festival features an all-Canadian lineup led by Dean Brody and Meghan Patrick. There will also be market and food vendors, a mechanical bull, a 19+ VIP area, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Dean Brody is a two-time Juno winner and a 16-time CCMA award winner with a slew of multi-platinum albums and songs. The Smithers, BC-born artist holds the record for the most played song ever in a single week on Canadian country radio with his hit “Canadian Summer.” Brody is also the only Canadian country artist to headline Toronto’s Budweiser Stage in six consecutive years.

Meghan Patrick is a two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year winner and took home the Juno for Canadian Country Album of the Year for her album, Wild As Me. The Bowmanville, Ontario artist is also an acclaimed songwriter who has penned tracks for Rodney Clawson, Gord Bamford, and Chantal Kreviazuk among many others.

Also taking the stage at Spring Break Up are Langley singer-songwriter Tyler Joe Miller, the first independent artist to debut with back-to-back Number 1 hits on the Billboard Canada Country chart, and Penticton’s Dane Bateman who blends his passions for music and environment to create his version of a modern-day ’90s country sound.

Spring Break Up will also spotlight up-and-coming performers through its Spring Breakthrough Country Music Artist Competition. Cheer on the talented locals as you may be seeing the next big star up close and personal before the rest of Canada and the world does.

And all of the fun will be held in support of a great cause. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go toward Archway Community Services. The Abbotsford organization provides over 90 programs for the community including its Archway Food Bank program, a dental clinic, and a youth resource centre.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm, event ends at 1 am

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus fees, VIP tickets also available. Purchase online