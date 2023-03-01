EventsConcerts

Mar 1 2023, 3:46 pm
End of the Road: KISS is bringing its final tour back to Vancouver
KISS (Tony Norkus/Shutterstock)
Get ready to “Rock and Roll All Nite,” Vancouver!

Rock legends KISS are bringing The End of the Road Tour to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, November 8.

KISS has announced that the performance is one of the absolute last on their final tour. Fans can grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KISS (@kissonline)

KISS is one of the most prolific bands of all time and helped launch an era of rock ‘n roll megastars. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and have devoted their final tour to the legion of KISS Army fans.

The New York City rockers are celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, and are currently made up of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer. Expect to hear their biggest hits including “Detroit Rock City,” “Strutter,” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

Don’t miss your final chance to see the rock gods this fall at Rogers Arena.

KISS

When: November 8, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am

