A massive board game convention is happening in Vancouver next month

Feb 14 2023, 11:07 pm
Terminal City Tabletop Convention/Submitted
A Made-in-Vancouver celebration of everything tabletop gaming is rolling into Yaletown next month.

Terminal City Tabletop Convention (TCTC) is taking place on March 11 and 12 at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, with drop-in games, a silent auction, exhibitors, and more to check out throughout the weekend.

This is TCTC’s 10th year as well as its first in-person event since 2019. Andrea Driedger, the Communications Director and co-owner of TCTC, encourages gamers of all ages and skill levels to join in the fun.

“Terminal City Tabletop Convention is Metro Vancouver’s friendliest tabletop gaming convention,” said Driedger in an interview with Daily Hive. “We’ll have two full days dedicated to gaming for experienced gamers and those interested in getting to the hobby.

“From board games to role-playing games (RPGs), card games, miniatures games, and large cooperative games, we’ll have a diverse selection of things for people to play. As gaming grows, we also get new genres and styles which means there’s definitely something for everyone out there now.”

Terminal City Tabletop Convention

Terminal City Tabletop Convention/Submitted

Attendees at the Roundhouse can meet and shop at over 50 game designers and vendors. You’ll get a chance to playtest games in development, purchase artwork and accessories, or even find a new game to take home in the used marketplace.

Drop by the RPG Room to join in a role-playing adventure. Every game – including D&D and indie RPGs – is run by an experienced game moderator volunteering their time. The convention will also feature a variety of tournaments over the two days.

Terminal City Tabletop Convention

Andrea and Blair Blair Driedger, co-owners of Plaid Dog Events and organizers of Terminal City Tabletop Convention/Submitted

“Tabletop games bring people together,” explained Driedger, who co-runs TCTC with Chief of Operations Blair Driedger. “They give you a chance to connect with family and friends, and a reason to be away from your phone for several hours.

“We hope that TCTC gives folks a chance to find a new favourite game and to connect with others who love playing tabletop. We have such an awesome, welcoming community of gamers in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley who love to share their passion for gaming with others.”

Terminal City Tabletop Convention

Terminal City Tabletop Convention/Submitted

Terminal City TableTop Convention

When: March 11 and 12, 2023
Time: 9 am to Midnight (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

