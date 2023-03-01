Vancouver’s first Korean Culture market is happening this weekend

Annyeong hasimnikka! The city’s first Korean culture market is happening this weekend and there are lots for attendees to discover.

K Market is taking place on Saturday, March 4 at the Korean Community Centre.

The all-day event is free to attend, with live entertainment, vendors for shopping, and delicious food to try.

K Market is hosted by Daily JoongAng and the Meetup group Korean Drama Addicts (KDA). The event was organized to help Korean and Korean-inspired businesses showcase their products and services to the wider Vancouver community.

From 11 am to 5 pm, visit over 25 food, retail, and K-Pop brands at the Korean Community Centre. Some of the vendors include Haydoodles creations, KPopTown, and Luna Candles.

Foodies will also be in heaven at K Market as a variety of mouth-watering makers will be on-site. Bring your appetite and dig into Korean chicken, rice cakes, drinks, and more. Highlights include Nene Chicken, Goru Goru, and Boketto Bubble Tea.

There will be various performances and attractions throughout the day, including K-Pop, K-Hiphop, and Locking Dance. Guests can even visit a Hanbok Station and take a photo in South Korea’s National Dress.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Korean Community Centre – 1320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

