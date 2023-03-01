FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

Vancouver’s first Korean Culture market is happening this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 1 2023, 8:50 pm
Vancouver’s first Korean Culture market is happening this weekend
@apt.yaki/Instagram | @yvr.hana and @nenechickenca/Instagram

Annyeong hasimnikka! The city’s first Korean culture market is happening this weekend and there are lots for attendees to discover.

K Market is taking place on Saturday, March 4 at the Korean Community Centre.

The all-day event is free to attend, with live entertainment, vendors for shopping, and delicious food to try.

K Market is hosted by Daily JoongAng and the Meetup group Korean Drama Addicts (KDA). The event was organized to help Korean and Korean-inspired businesses showcase their products and services to the wider Vancouver community.

From 11 am to 5 pm, visit over 25 food, retail, and K-Pop brands at the Korean Community Centre. Some of the vendors include Haydoodles creations, KPopTown, and Luna Candles.

Korean Market

@hay.dooodles/Instagram

Foodies will also be in heaven at K Market as a variety of mouth-watering makers will be on-site. Bring your appetite and dig into Korean chicken, rice cakes, drinks, and more. Highlights include Nene Chicken, Goru Goru, and Boketto Bubble Tea.

Korean Market

thebokettolife/Instagram

There will be various performances and attractions throughout the day, including K-Pop, K-Hiphop, and Locking Dance. Guests can even visit a Hanbok Station and take a photo in South Korea’s National Dress.

K Market Vancouver

When: March 4, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Korean Community Centre – 1320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Instagram

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.