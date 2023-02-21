5 epic shows to watch at Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The 26th annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) returns to the city starting this week and there’s a jaw-dropping lineup of shows you don’t want to miss.

Presented by Arc’teryx, this year’s event will take place in person from February 24 to March 5 at six venues, including the Centennial Theatre, Kay Meek Arts Centre, and Delbrook Community Centre on the North Shore. Vancouver screenings will take place at the Rio Theatre, Brewhall, and Roundhouse Community Centre.

A selection of films will also be streamed online from February 25 to March 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIMFF (@thevimff)

You might also like: Whitecaps unveil 2023 Celebration Matches ahead of season kickoff this weekend

An immersive Marvel Avengers experience arrives in Burnaby next month

Welcome to the jungle: Guns N' Roses bringing world tour to Vancouver

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the live events with accomplished guest speakers, engaging workshops, and panel discussions. There are also over 70 films to discover about climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, the environment, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

With so many options, it’s a given there’s certainly no shortage of choice. However, here are five epic shows you won’t want to miss.

Adventures in Canada

What: Endurance athletes Malin Ek and Mark Sky share their 17-day, 575 km, Sea to Sky Infinity expedition with guests at Kay Meek Arts Centre. There will also be a screening of a mix of mountain sport films from inspiring adventurers.

When: March 2, 2023

Time: Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Snow Show with Vasu Sojitra

What: Professional skier and Disability Access Strategist, Vasu Sojitra, will lead a conversation about his philosophy and approach to the outdoors. Snow Show will also include films about inclusivity in snowsports, a ski maker and the risks of mountain adventures.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Climbing Tales Matinee

What: The Hive climbing and bouldering gym presents four energizing films spotlighting climbers’ stories as well as the many challenges they face. The afternoon screening will remind everyone that one is never too old to achieve goals.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm, show begins at 2 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $13-$15 in advance, $15-$17 regular pricing. Purchase online

Young Adventurers Show

What: A family-friendly afternoon filled with heartfelt stories of overcoming challenges. Young Adventurers Show will also explore the impact of sport and the importance of creating space for future generations.

When: March 5, 2023

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm, show begins at 2 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $13-$15 in advance, $15-$17 regular pricing. Purchase online

A Crack in the Mountain

What: The BC premiere of A Crack in the Mountain by director Alastair Evans. The future of one of the largest cave passages in the world is at risk when plans to build a cable car emerge.

When: February 26, 2023

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm, show begins at 2 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: $13-$15 in advance, $15-$17 regular pricing. Purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arc’teryx Vancouver (@arcteryxvancouver)

Festival tickets and passes are now on sale and can be purchased online.

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival