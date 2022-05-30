More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in June

June has arrived, summer is just around the corner, and Metro Vancouver is filled with fantastic events to check out.

From Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival to Greek Day, Playland, and more, here are 45 things to see and do around the city this month. Have fun!

Things to do in June

What: The continent’s largest dragon boat festival includes the highly anticipated international dragon boat races on False Creek and free concerts and cultural programming on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage.

The family-friendly event features performances by Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas, singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson, Squamish Nation performers Eagle Song Dancers, and Coast Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack.

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event, celebrating all things plant-based and sustainable. Bring the whole family and come discover all of the innovative products that will benefit you, our planet, and the animals we share it with.

There will be over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors to discover, explore, and sample. Plus you can meet and learn from leading voices, incredible speakers, and presenters from the plant-based movement.

When: June 4 to 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for kids. Add your second day for just $5. Purchase online

What: Simu Liu is embarking on an eight-city book tour named after his book, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story. Everyone who purchases a ticket to the show will also receive a copy of the memoir.

The tour is an inside look at Liu and his upbringing “between cultures, battling stereotypes and landing the role of a lifetime.”

When: June 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Center in Vancouver for Performing Arts – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The inaugural Vancouver Greek Film Festival (VGFF), presented by The Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC and The Cinematheque, is a celebration of film as art. Organizers say that it will feature an eclectic offering of contemporary and classic Greek films. VGFF 2022 is curated into four streams and the opening night film is Zorba the Greek.

When: June 16 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cinematheque – 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Single tickets: general (18+) $14, senior (65+) $12, student $10. Ticket packs: 5 pack for $50 or 10 pack $90. Purchase online

Fleurs de Villes FEMMES What: Fleurs de Villes FEMMES will bring a pop of bright colours and joy to Downtown Vancouver from June 3 to 12. The extraordinary activation creates a “self-guided floral trail” that decorates the neighbourhood with signature floral mannequins and unique pop-up displays. Highlights of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES in Vancouver include music legend Sarah MacLachlan, immigrant advocate Adrienne Clarkson, First Nations wellness influencer Shayla Stonechild, and trailblazing artist Emily Carr. When: June 3 to 12, 2022

Where: Various locations in downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free ScotFestBC: The 90th British Columbia Highland Games What: The 90th annual ScotFestBC: British Columbia Highland Games, presented by the United Scottish Cultural Society, feature an extensive line-up of entertainers and performers, a whisky and oyster tasting, a car show, kids activities, a vendors village, food trucks, athletic competitions, and of course, pipe bands. When: June 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: Town Centre Park 3099 Trevor Wingrove Way Coquitlam

Cost: Friday: free admission, Saturday: $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $10 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under. Purchase online. Summer Nights in support of Zajac Ranch for Children What: The annual charity fundraiser for The Mel Jr and Marty Zajac takes over the Terminal City Club, with each room designed to showcase the wide range of experiences of a Summer abroad. Hear inspiring stories, take in live musical performances, and bid on unique silent auction items. All while enjoying unlimited cocktails, beer, wine, and the cuisine of Terminal City Club set in food stations throughout the rooms. All proceeds raised will benefit the Zajac Ranch for Children, a fully inclusive summer camp where everything is accessible for children with medical conditions and disabilities. When: June 4, 2022

Time: Registration begins at 7:15 pm

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $169, purchase online Playland 2022 What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland is opening for the summer starting this month. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions. The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts. When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 17 to August 19

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online. Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation. When: Every Thursday from June 23 to August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed. When: June 3 until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates from now June 3 to October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online.

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive block party. 5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 11, features a lineup of some of the biggest local and international South Asian music stars.

The all-ages, outdoor event features headlining performances by award-winning Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas, Indo-Canadian hip-hop star The PropheC, popular Surrey-based spoken-word artist Robyn Sandhu, and more.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: $40, purchase online. Free for kids 11 years old and under with proof of age and an accompanying adult.

What: At Story Party, you will hear true dating stories from professional storytellers and some brave audience members. Guests are encouraged to share their own hilarious dating tales on confession slips during the show which has played to sold-out audiences in over 65 countries.



When: June 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:45 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, purchase online

What: The 66th Biennial Rose Show, organized by the Vancouver Rose Society, will showcase hundreds of varieties of roses at the VanDusen Botanical Garden. Hundreds of rose blooms will be judged for “Best in Show,” and there will be a photography competition, according to the statement.

Of course, bouquets, individual display roses, and rose plants will be for sale. The plants will be provided by Robin Denning of Brentwood Bay Nursery, and display roses will cost $0.50 per stem at the end of the show.

When: June 12, 2022

Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park, and more.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo is an annual all-ages licensed event that celebrates everything about old-school video games. Shop the vendor hall, take part in tournaments, enjoy live music and panels, and more. And, yes, there will be video games to play!

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: $25 plus GST, purchase online or in-person at Game Deals Video Games

What: Burnaby’s beloved Hats Off Day is back on Hastings Street on Saturday, June 18. Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the one-day event features entertainment, free activities, as well as special storefront displays and sales hosted by the local merchants and restaurants.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with two exciting home games in June. Catch them in action against Real Salt Lake on June 4 and New England Revolution on June 26

When: June 4 and 26, 2022

Time: 4 pm (June 4) and 5 pm (June 26)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions are back for a new CFL season at BC Place. Catch football action starting in June with a pre-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on June 3, the season opener against the Edmonton Elk on June 11, and a match against the Toronto Argonauts on June 25.

Grammy-nominated OneRepublic will also be performing a 30-minute pre-game concert on June 11.

When: June 3, 11, and 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre starting in June, with a matchup on June 4 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers, a game versus the Hamilton Honey Badgers on June 11, and another home appearance against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on June 18.

When: June 4, 11, and 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all week long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays against the Spokane Indians. It’s a great way to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer.

Theme nights this week include PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting United Way, Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: May 31 to June 5, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

2022 Oxford Properties Canadian Squash Championships What: The 2022 Canadian Squash Championships is being held outdoors for the first time in its history on the all-glass Power Court at Jack Poole Plaza. The event will see top Canadian squash competitors like Hollie Naughton, Nicole Bunyan, David Baillargeon and Nick Sachvie, and many others competing for $15,000 in prize money. The championships run from June 1 to 5 and include a beer garden and food for attendees to enjoy. The event will be followed by two days of free programming on the glass court for anyone interested in trying out squash. When: June 1 to 5 (championships), June 6 and 7 (free programming)

Time: Matches from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: General admission starts at $20 plus fees. Purchase online. People will also be able to stand on the raised area next to the water and get a free view of the action. The BC Basketball Festival What: Fraser Valley Bandits is partnering with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC to launch BC Basketball Festival, a youth and adult basketball event happening from June 13 to 19 at Langley Events Centre. The inaugural festival will include a variety of activities for athletes, teams, and fans to enjoy, including boys and girls divisions, an adult basketball competition, 3×3 and wheelchair basketball workshops, and more. When: June 13 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley Roller Derby and Skate at Rolla Skate Club What: Rolla Skate Club hosts the first-ever roller derby bout at Rollerland. Cheer on your favourite athletes as Team Black faces off with Team Blue on the track. There will be an all-ages skate before the derby and a 19+ skate afterward, with music by DJ K-Tel to keep the party vibes going. A beer garden will also be open from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. When: June 3, 2022

Time: 6 to 7 pm (all-ages skate), 7 to 8:30 pm (roller derby), 8:30 to 10 pm (19+ skate)

Where: Rollerland – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 for all-ages early skate and spectate or spectator only, $30 for adult late skate and spectate. Purchase online.

Bon Appetit

What: Greek Day on Broadway 2022, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 26 in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street. The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more to choose from.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver and it attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. Check out the rotating lineup of favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the summer in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood.

The dates for TGIF will line up with other nearby events like a Plaza Party, outdoor artisan craft market, and Bloom.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 3 to August 28, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue

Admission: Free

What: The first-ever Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood Celebration offer local seafood lovers the chance to purchase the Catch of the Day straight from boats returning to Fisherman’s Wharf, learn from professional chefs on the culinary stage, and visit participating restaurants to indulge in fresh, local catches featured on menus throughout the month.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and restaurants across Richmond

What: The Japan Market Summer Festival 2022 will be taking place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature six food trucks and 12 other food vendors, and craft and merchandise vendors.

When: June 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $4, purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Strathcona-based brewery Container and local brand Views Balcony Bar is teaming up to bring us Crafts and Draughts Patio Party, a one-day party that celebrates all things local.

Views will be outfitting the Container patio with their sleek wood-top bars, encouraging the community to mingle, enjoy some local beer, and shop from some cool local vendors. A bunch of local food vendors will be set up, a DJ will be performing live, and there will also be an artist showcase.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage from June through September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: June 8 to September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Jack White, acclaimed musician, songwriter, label owner, and producer, is on his first tour in four years in support of his LPs, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. White earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.

Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N. Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65 plus fees, purchase online

What: Head down to Granville Island for the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 31 to June 5. Enjoy performances from around the globe for children and families of all ages. Acrobatics, puppetry, theatre, music, and lots of arts activities. There will also be online performances happening until June 12.

When: Now until June 5 (in-person) and June 12 (online), 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Granville Island and online

Tickets: Various, purchase Online

What: Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare team up to present some of Vancouver’s best comedians at The Lido each month. The lineup on Tuesday, June 7 includes Marito Lopez, Adam Christie, Amy Walsh, and Randee Neumeyer.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: The Lido – 518 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 online and $15 at the door

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in June and July 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with the address and password

Tickets: Starting at $50, purchase online

What: GALLERY GEORGE presents the second Poetry Project Exhibition and Book Launch. Beedie Luminaries students’ poems will be showcased alongside the corresponding artwork by the artists in a unique and exciting showcase.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from June 1 to 26, 2022 (Opening reception on June 4 and 5)

Time: 12 to 5 pm or by appointment (Opening reception 2 to 4 pm)

Where: 1502 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Broadway Across Canada – Hamilton What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world. Hamilton has also won numerous awards including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. When: May 24 to June 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Kinky Boots What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, which introduces the audience to Charlie who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. A fateful encounter with fabulous drag queen Lola sets off this heartfelt musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance. Featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. When: Various dates from June 9 to July 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online Alegria by Cirque du Soleil What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place. Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack. When: Performances wrap up June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online 36th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, Blues legend Buddy Guy, and more. Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre, and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event. When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Black Music Month Festival What: The 5th Black Music Month Festival showcases a lineup of emerging and established artists at The Beaumont Studios. There will also be an Art Soul Methods Afro Punk’esque Pop-Up Market on Saturday and Sunday, with BIPOC artisans, food and drinks, and more. A live stream of the event will be available online throughout the weekend. When: June 3 to 5, 2022 (Market on Saturday and Sunday only)

Time: Various times for concerts, 12 to 5 pm for pop-up market

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 326 West 5th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for concert day passes, $50 for weekend concert pass. Purchase online. By donation for pop-up market.

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from until November 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: The Ambleside Farmers’ Market takes place in Ambleside Park, at the foot of 13th Street, every Sunday until October. This market offers West Vancouver a gathering spot for picking up fresh local food and goods from crafters and food artisans. The market is still accepting applications for vendors and hasn’t announced exact opening dates yet, so check back soon for more details!

When: Every Sunday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1000 Argyle Avenue (the end of 13th Street), West Vancouver