Crafts and Draughts Patio Party will bring beer and local artists together

Apr 4 2022, 7:49 pm
Crafts and Draughts Patio Party will bring beer and local artists together
It seems the local food and drink scene is making up for lost time as the summer of 2022 is turning out to be the summer of the food event.

Strathcona-based brewery Container and local brand Views Balcony Bar is teaming up to bring us Crafts and Draughts Patio Party, a one-day party that celebrates all things local.

The event will be going down at Container Brewing at 1216 Franklin Street on Saturday, June 18 from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Both Container and Views – a company that specializes in custom-fit bars for your balcony – started up just before the pandemic hit. They tell Dished that they’d been wanting to team up for a while, but this is the first summer that they’ve actually been able to make it happen.

“While our balcony bars were originally designed to turn apartment patios into private at-home bars, our ultimate mission is to create experiences where people could connect with each other in a unique way,” says Ashley Boey, the co-founder of Views.

“We met Dan, co-owner of Container Brewing, and knew it was the place to bring that mission to life. Plus their beer is just so good!”

For the event, Views will be outfitting the Container patio with their sleek wood-top bars, encouraging the community to mingle, enjoy some local beer, and shop from some cool local vendors.

The event is still accepting applications for vendors through their Instagram page, but you can expect to see wares from local artists and companies like ceramics from Menom Som, candles from Homecoming, and skincare goods from Hello Sunday.

A bunch of local food vendors will be setting up at the party too, including chicken parm sandwiches from the Burdy Food Bus and craft sodas from Not Too Sweet.

There’s also plans for an art battle, plus a DJ will be spinning all day to set the summer party vibe.

Looks like our summer is going to be a tasty one.

Crafts and Draughts Patio Party

When: Saturday, June 18 from 1 pm to 6 pm
Where: Container Brewing, 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Instagram

