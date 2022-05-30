Black Music Month festival is happening in Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver’s Beaumont Studios will be alive with song and connection this weekend in celebration of the city’s talented Black musicians.

The fifth Black Music Month Vancouver (BMMV), presented by Fade to Black Entertainment Society, is happening from June 3 to 5 at the massive arts hub at 315 West 5th Avenue.

There will also be an Art Soul Methods Afro Punk’esque Pop-Up Market on Saturday and Sunday, food and drinks vendors, and more throughout the weekend.

For BMVV 2022 “blacurator” Ndidi Cascade, the event is about building community and celebrating roots in Vancouver.

“I recognize that there is a lack of Black unity in Vancouver and that festivals like BMMV can help shape a healthy black identity,” said Cascade, a rap artist, hip hop facilitator and educator, and curator. “Black music is what helps Black people overcome adversity from constant racism and oppression.

“Through our music, we can speak truth to power. Our music is a symbol of our resilience and empowers us towards healing. Our music has the ability to heal all people, and thus Black music and Black music artists should be honoured.”

The festival will feature over 30 local musicians over the three days, with styles ranging from soul, afrobeats, hip hop, reggae, R&B, and jazz.

Artists include Cascade, Sade Awale, Missy D and Yvonne Kushe, P Crook, and more.

Cascade told Daily Hive that Black Music Month started in 1979, as the month of June dedicated to the appreciation of African-American music. It is also known as African American Music Appreciation Month.

“I feel that recognizing and celebrating Black Music Month is very important as Black music has shaped so much of our entire global culture on so many levels,” added Cascade. “The trials and tribulations of the Black experience carry through and can be felt through our music. This essence should be recognized, appreciated and celebrated.

“Black Music Month Festival here in Vancouver gives us an opportunity to find reconnection through music. We hope BMMV fest will continue to grow each year, and we appreciate the support.”

The list of nearly 20 vendors taking part in Art Soul Methods Afro Punk’esque Pop-Up Market includes Genevas, a small business that creates handmade luxury maximalist pillow covers.

Attendees can also check out Hotdogs & Poodles, a VFX Production Coordinator in the Vancouver film industry who also creates greeting cards, candles, and accessories.

When: June 3 to 5, 2022 (Market on Saturday and Sunday only)

Time: Various times for concerts, 12 to 5 pm for a pop-up market

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 100 N. Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for concert day passes, $50 for weekend concert passes. Purchase online. Admission by donation for the pop-up market.