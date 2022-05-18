A stunning floral art trail will "bloom" in Vancouver next month (PHOTOS)

A series of flower-powered installations will “bloom” in Vancouver next month to celebrate remarkable women from around the world.

Fleurs de Villes FEMME will bring a pop of bright colours and joy to Downtown Vancouver from June 3 to 12. The extraordinary activation creates a “self-guided floral trail” that decorates the neighbourhood with signature floral mannequins and unique pop-up displays.

According to Fleurs de Villes, FEMME is dedicated to celebrating culturally, politically, and historically significant women.

“Flowers Make us Happy is our company motto, and we can’t wait to spread joy as we raise a bouquet to remarkable women in each city we launch in,” said co-founder Karen Marshall in a release.

FEMME will be stopping in 13 cities in five countries around the world, including Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

Each show features a unique collection of mannequins that are culturally curated to each city, so no two events are alike. Highlights of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES in Vancouver include Canadian Bollywood star Lisa Ray, fashion icon Coco Chanel and music legend Sarah MacLachlan.

The free, all-ages event invites visitors to discover 15 floral mannequins and additional installations such as a flower-bombed VW Beetle and a floral swing, each created by a local florist.

There will be a total of 30 stops to discover from June 3 to 12, created by 25 local florists. A fresh flower pop-up market will also be open during the event.

“We felt that this was the ideal time to launch Fleurs de Villes FEMMES as people are starved for in-real-life, tactile and inspirational experiences that they can enjoy safely with friends and family,” said co-founder Tina Barkley in a statement.

The exact locations of the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES displays will be announced closer to the event. Visitors will be able to pick up a floral trail map at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver concierge desk and scan QR codes at each installation to learn more about these women’s impact on society.

For now, save the dates and be ready to fill your Instagram feed with beautiful photos.

When: June 3 to 12, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free