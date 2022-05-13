EventsArts

A massive Scottish festival is returning to Metro Vancouver next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 13 2022, 8:09 pm
A massive Scottish festival is returning to Metro Vancouver next month
@bchighlandgames/Instagram | SFU Pipe Band/sfupipeband.com
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, May 18, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!
Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Thu, May 19, 7:00pm

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience
Victoria Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2022 | Tickets Starting at $25

Sat, May 21, 8:00pm

Victoria Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2022 | Tickets Starting at $25
West Coast Women's Show + Summerfest Country Music Festival

Fri, June 10, 1:00pm

West Coast Women's Show + Summerfest Country Music Festival

A huge celebration of everything Scottish is happening in Coquitlam next month, and everyone is invited to join the festivities.

The 90th annual ScotFestBC: British Columbia Highland Games, presented by the United Scottish Cultural Society, is happening from June 17 to 18 at Town Centre Park. There is a free evening Ceilidh on Friday and a ticketed all-day party on Saturday.

The BC Highland Games and festival feature an extensive line-up of entertainers and performers, a whisky and oyster tasting, a car show, kids activities, a vendors village, food trucks, athletic competitions, and of course, pipe bands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ScotFestBC (@bchighlandgames)

“Everyone is welcome to our event, and we have something for everyone,” said Mike Chisholm, executive director of ScotFestBC, in a release. “Canada is made up of immigrant groups like the Scots, and our event celebrates our past and those of our neighbours while recognizing and respecting the First Nations of this country.”

The headline act of ScotsFestBC is Juno-nominated folk group Beòlach from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The band will play on Friday night and Saturday afternoon on the Ceilidh Stage under the Big Tent.

Beòlach

Beòlach/Facebook

Other performers lined up for the Ceilidh Stage on Saturday include Clanna Morna, The Pat Chessel Band, and Pierre Schryer & Adam Dobres.

Six-time World Champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band will be playing on Saturday afternoon as they gear up for the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland this August.

SFU Pipe Band

SFU Pipe Band/sfupipeband.com

New for ScotsFestBC 2022 is the Heritage Stage, featuring a variety of international acts that will showcase their proud heritage. Performers include The Rheinlander Band, Silk Road Music, and the Royal Academy of Bhangra.

The Highland Games will showcase a variety of events, including caber toss and stone put. There will also be competitions in bagpipes playing and Highland dancing throughout the festival

BC Highland Games

@bchighlandgames/Instagram

ScotFestBC: The 90th British Columbia Highland Games

When: June 17 to 18, 2022
Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)
Where: Town Centre Park 3099 Trevor Wingrove Way Coquitlam
Cost: Friday: free admission, Saturday: $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $10 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under. Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.