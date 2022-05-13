A massive Scottish festival is returning to Metro Vancouver next month

A huge celebration of everything Scottish is happening in Coquitlam next month, and everyone is invited to join the festivities.

The 90th annual ScotFestBC: British Columbia Highland Games, presented by the United Scottish Cultural Society, is happening from June 17 to 18 at Town Centre Park. There is a free evening Ceilidh on Friday and a ticketed all-day party on Saturday.

The BC Highland Games and festival feature an extensive line-up of entertainers and performers, a whisky and oyster tasting, a car show, kids activities, a vendors village, food trucks, athletic competitions, and of course, pipe bands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScotFestBC (@bchighlandgames)

You might also like: BC's biggest waterpark reopens next month just 90 minutes from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

"Bridgerton" vibes at Vandusen as botanical garden hosts special concert this month

Inaugural Vancouver Greek Film Festival celebrates cinema and heritage next month

“Everyone is welcome to our event, and we have something for everyone,” said Mike Chisholm, executive director of ScotFestBC, in a release. “Canada is made up of immigrant groups like the Scots, and our event celebrates our past and those of our neighbours while recognizing and respecting the First Nations of this country.”

The headline act of ScotsFestBC is Juno-nominated folk group Beòlach from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The band will play on Friday night and Saturday afternoon on the Ceilidh Stage under the Big Tent.

Other performers lined up for the Ceilidh Stage on Saturday include Clanna Morna, The Pat Chessel Band, and Pierre Schryer & Adam Dobres.

Six-time World Champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band will be playing on Saturday afternoon as they gear up for the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland this August.

New for ScotsFestBC 2022 is the Heritage Stage, featuring a variety of international acts that will showcase their proud heritage. Performers include The Rheinlander Band, Silk Road Music, and the Royal Academy of Bhangra.

The Highland Games will showcase a variety of events, including caber toss and stone put. There will also be competitions in bagpipes playing and Highland dancing throughout the festival

When: June 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: Town Centre Park 3099 Trevor Wingrove Way Coquitlam

Cost: Friday: free admission, Saturday: $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $10 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under. Purchase online