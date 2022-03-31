Inaugural BC Basketball Festival coming to Metro Vancouver this spring

BC’s pro basketball team is throwing a huge basketball celebration in Langley this June, and players and fans of all ages are invited to join the action.

Fraser Valley Bandits announced today that it has partnered with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC to launch BC Basketball Festival, a youth and adult basketball event happening from June 13 to 19 at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The inaugural festival will include a variety of activities for athletes, teams and fans to enjoy, including boys and girls divisions, an adult basketball competition, 3×3 and wheelchair basketball workshops, and more.

“It is an honour to align with a group of like-minded partners who are focused on creating an annual festival that not only celebrates the past, present and future of basketball in British Columbia but also champions core values of inclusion, accessibility and competition,” said Bandits President Dylan Kular in a release. “We are excited to welcome teams, clubs and coaches from across the province to our home at LEC and to collaborate with our supporting partners to create a memorable event that we can build on in future years.”

Two other partnerships helping the Bandits bolster the BC Basketball Festival are the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC) and the Basketball BC Provincial Club Championships for female and male youth ages 14 to 17. The festival will also be hosting the Junior Bandits Classic tournament for boys and girls within the age categories of under-10 to under-13.

Another highlight of the week-long fest is the Bandit’s home game versus the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Saturday, June 18. It will be one of the team’s first in their new home of the LEC.

All teams who register for the BC Basketball festival will receive tickets to the game, which will include a tribute to three-time BC provincial champion and 12-year Canada Basketball player Levon Kendall.

Kendall retired from professional play as a member of the Bandits following the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

“The BC Basketball Festival will be a tremendous opportunity for fans of all ages to get back on the court and enjoy the game we all love,” said Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball in a statement. “British Columbia has a rich basketball history and Levon is on a long list of players from the province who have made a significant contribution to our national team programs over the years.

“On behalf of Canada Basketball, I would like to extend my appreciation to the years Levon spent proudly representing Canada and wish him all the best in the next stage of his career.”

Players, teams and coaches interested in learning more about BC Basketball Festival can register their interest online to receive updates on the event.

Tickets for Bandits games will be available to purchase online, and there is also an online form where fans can register their interest and be contacted directly by a team representative.