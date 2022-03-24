Canada's largest plant-based expo returns to Vancouver this spring

Get ready to enjoy a weekend of education, enlightenment, and delicious food, because the annual Planted Expo is returning to Vancouver in 2022.

Canada’s largest plant-based lifestyle expo is taking place on June 4 and 5 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The highly anticipated event will showcase over 200 plant-based companies with their latest products, new services, and more.

Companies that will be exhibiting include Yumy Bear, Plant Veda, and The Very Good Food Company. And yes, food and beverage samples will be available throughout the two-day event!

Planted Expo was last in Vancouver this past fall and the event was a big hit, according to Stevan Mirkovich, PlantedLife.com co-owner and chief relational officer.

“Planted Expo in November was a tremendous success in Vancouver emphasizing the desire of individuals wanting to learn more about plant-based options,” said Mirkovich in a release. “We are thrilled to bring this event back to Vancouver in June and expect even more public interest now that many of the provincial health restrictions are lifting.”

The expo also features a lineup of notable speakers from around the world. Guests will hear from leading voices in the culinary, science, and fitness worlds and learn about the importance of plant-based choices.

Filmmaker and Director Ali Tabrizi (Netflix Original documentary Seaspiracy), and Vegan Women Summit Founder Jennifer Stojkovic are just two of the many presenters who will share tips on how plant-based choices can be incorporated into daily lives.

“Public awareness continues to grow as to how plant-based choices can positively impact lives,” said Mirkovich. “A plant-based lifestyle is more than just what you eat, it’s about lifestyle choices too.

“At Planted Expo, attendees can hear from speakers about ways to enhance their own lives and learn how these lifestyle changes can affect the world around them.”

When: June 4 to 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids. Tickets go on sale on April 1 online