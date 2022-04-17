Vancouver Rose Show brings flower power to VanDusen Botanical Garden

Riveted by roses? There’s an an event for you this June at the VanDusen Botanical Garden.

On June 12, the venue near 37th Avenue and Oak Street will host the 66th Biennial Rose Show, organized by the Vancouver Rose Society.

The show will take place from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm — fittingly, in the Floral Hall.

There’s no admission cost, meaning you can see hundreds of varieties of roses for free.

“Award-winning blooms will be arranged by class, colour, and fragrance,” says a statement from the Vancouver Rose Society.

Hundreds of rose blooms will be judged for “Best in Show,” and there will be a photography competition, according to the statement.

Of course, bouquets, individual display roses, and rose plants will be for sale.

The plants will be provided by Robin Denning of Brentwood Bay Nursery, and display roses will cost $0.50 per stem at the end of the show.

Finally, there will be “Rose Expert Clinics,” where you can learn from folks who know the most about the flowers and Information and Membership Tables about the Vancouver Rose Society.

The Vancouver Rose Society has been advocating for the benefits, beauty, and care of roses since 1949, according to the description of its Facebook group.

“We share advice on any of these topics,” it says. “Join us in our love of roses!”

When: June 12, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver,

Instagram | Facebook (Vancouver Rose Society)