EventsNews

Vancouver Rose Show brings flower power to VanDusen Botanical Garden

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 17 2022, 12:02 am
Vancouver Rose Show brings flower power to VanDusen Botanical Garden
Vancouver Rose Society/Website
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Bespoke Market

Fri, April 29, 5:00pm

Bespoke Market
Magic + Comedy! With Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay (Live Taping)

Mon, May 2, 7:30pm

Magic + Comedy! With Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay (Live Taping)
Surrey SPARK Stages

Fri, May 27, 6:30pm

Surrey SPARK Stages
Wings of Change Fundraising Gala

Sat, June 4, 5:30pm

Wings of Change Fundraising Gala

Riveted by roses? There’s an an event for you this June at the VanDusen Botanical Garden.

On June 12, the venue near 37th Avenue and Oak Street will host the 66th Biennial Rose Show, organized by the Vancouver Rose Society.

The show will take place from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm — fittingly, in the Floral Hall. 

There’s no admission cost, meaning you can see hundreds of varieties of roses for free.

“Award-winning blooms will be arranged by class, colour, and fragrance,” says a statement from the Vancouver Rose Society.

Hundreds of rose blooms will be judged for “Best in Show,” and there will be a photography competition, according to the statement.

Of course, bouquets, individual display roses, and rose plants will be for sale.

The plants will be provided by Robin Denning of Brentwood Bay Nursery, and display roses will cost $0.50 per stem at the end of the show. 

Finally, there will be “Rose Expert Clinics,” where you can learn from folks who know the most about the flowers and Information and Membership Tables about the Vancouver Rose Society.

The Vancouver Rose Society has been advocating for the benefits, beauty, and care of roses since 1949, according to the description of its Facebook group.

“We share advice on any of these topics,” it says. “Join us in our love of roses!”

The Vancouver 66th Biennial Rose Show

When: June 12, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver,
Instagram | Facebook (Vancouver Rose Society)

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT