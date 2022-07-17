Keep the summer vibes going strong with our list of fun events happening around town.

From Honda Celebration of Light to Surrey Fusion Fest, The Cup and Squamish Constellation Festival, and more, here are our picks for 20 great things to do this week.

What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay as the Honda Celebration of Light is returning for its 30th anniversary.

Check out the new family-friendly Morton Park Festival Zone for food vendors, an artisan market, and free concerts each day of the festival. And make sure you don’t miss the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing a special air show over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, as well as the return of the Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.

Schedule and nations:

Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds

Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas and VIP lounge experiences are also available online.

What: Ohioan indie, folk, Americana rockers CAAMP is coming to perform in Vancouver at the Orpheum Theatre on July 18.

The band will be performing their recently-released and highly anticipated album, Lavender Days, which dropped on June 24 exclusively through Mom + Pop.

When: July 18, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43.25 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Plantsome, Canada’s biggest online plant store, is holding a Summer Warehouse sale at its first retail store in Vancouver. From July 22 to 24, receive 25 to 75% off plants and pottery. After exploring the massive selection of houseplants at the south Vancouver location, customers can conveniently place their orders for delivery.

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 230 Southwest Marine Drive, Vancouver

What: Squamish Constellation Festival, BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online

What: JIG SPACE Vancouver is spreading kindness, and positivity by bringing the community together for a fun weekend with local arts, crafts, and food vendors.

The Acts of Kindness Pop-up Market will include a special message box that allows strangers to write positive and encouraging letters to one another. Organizers hope that everyone will participate in passing a few words of thoughtfulness to the people around them.

There is free parking at JIG SPACE Vancouver and admission is by donation. Proceeds will be sent to anti-racism advocacy, Elimin8Hate.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: JIG SPACE Vancouver – 106-8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation. Proceeds will be donated to an anti-racism organization.

What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, the new Sacred Journey exhibit about the resurgence of Northwest Coast Canoe Cultures, and take in live science shows at Centre Stage.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

When: July 21, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 plus GST. Purchase online.

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

On July 19, the outdoor, big-screen film is Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps face off with the Chicago Fire on July 23, and the pre-game Warm-Up party in Terry Fox Plaza returns as well.

It’s the Pride Match, and the team is giving the first 2,000 fans to enter the gates at BC Place a Whitecaps FC Pride fanny pack, which features the Progress Pride flag. Connie Smudge will sing the national anthem as well as host the halftime dance party. The team will also be showcasing a special Pride logo created by Vancouver artist Christina Hryc.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: Kick-off at 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Chris Gaskin was a finalist in the national comedy competition “Stand Up & Bite Me” on Bite TV, has been featured on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and has won the Champion of Champions Comedy Competition. He performs at Yuk Yuks Surrey on July 23.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action. Those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a huge cash prize. 

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online. 

Celebration of Light Sunset Cruise

What: On July 23, 27, and 30, sail off on Prince of Whales' 95-passenger Salish Sea luxury catamaran, where you can watch the world-famous Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in a lively atmosphere with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean. Passengers can enjoy complimentary catered delights from Savoury Chef during the excursion, and BC craft beverages will be available for purchase on board. 

When: July 23 (Japan), July 27 (Canada), and July 30 (Spain)

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Prince of Whales – 812 Wharf Street, Victoria, BC V8W 1T3

Cost: $179 per person plus taxes and fees, purchase online 

Burnaby Pride

What: Burnaby's annual Pride event recognizes and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Burnaby. Enjoy a full afternoon of live performances, activities, and more at Burnaby Civic Square. 

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Burnaby Civic Square – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free 

Surrey Fusion Festival 2022

What: Surrey Fusion Festival, the largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover. The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend. 

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free 

Burnaby/New West Thrift Store Crawl

What: Treasure hunting at second-hand shops is a popular activity for many and a group of Metro Vancouver thrift stores is teaming up to offer customers an incentive to pop some tags. The annual Burnaby/New West Thrift Store Crawl is taking place from July 15 to August 15 at six shops across the two cities. First held in 2018, the thrift store crawl is a great opportunity to learn about the important causes the shops support. Plus you'll have a chance to win prizes. 

When: Now until August 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations. See the list of thrift stores online 

Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster

What: Cypress Mountain's massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders' surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed. 

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Vancouver on his first arena tour with special guest Avril Lavigne. Described as a genre-bending performer, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way

Tickets: Online starting Tuesday, March 22

What: BC Lions face off with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Place during the Salute To Service Game. The team will honour service members from the community who will be special guests at the game

When: July 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Silent Discos, co-DJed by Kasia and Le3sa, take place every weekend around the city at a variety of outside locations.

The cost to participate in a Silent Disco event is $10, which covers the rental of the headphones for the duration of the event. Kasia and Le3sa as well as guest DJs play a variety of genres, including house, drum and bass, hip-hop, EDM, and more.