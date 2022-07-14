EventsArtsSummer

Quietly dance into summer with silent disco nights in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jul 14 2022, 9:22 pm
Quietly dance into summer with silent disco nights in Vancouver
Silent Discos/Submitted
You know the lineups to get into the clubs are bad when there’s an Instagram account telling you how long it’ll take to get in.

Now you can skip the crowds by checking out a series of outdoor dance events around Vancouver with a unique twist.

Silent Discos, co-DJed by Kasia and Le3sa, take place every weekend around the city at a variety of outside locations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silent Discos (@silent_discos)

According to Le3sa, an electronic music producer and singer/songwriter, Silent Discos are an easy way to let loose and have fun.

“When people arrive to a Silent Disco event, we lend them a pair of Dream Unlimited wireless headphones that link up to our DJ controllers,” explained Le3sa. “People can change between the channels to select what DJ they want to listen to and their headphones will light up with the colour of their channel.

“Once you put the headphones on, it’s like you’re in another world. So if you’re worried about feeling self-conscious about your dance skills, just escape into the music. Everyone else is also dancing so the good energy is contagious.”

Silent Discos

Le3sa/Submitted

Kasia, an electronic producer and owner/founder of organic bamboo clothing company Kasi Bamboo, adds that everyone is welcome to Silent Discos and no experience is needed.

“The great thing about the Silent Discos, besides that they’re silent and can happen virtually anywhere, is that people can dance at their own comfort level,” added Kasia. “So people can dance on the beach by themselves, or in the forest with friends.

“I’m really introverted so I know exactly what it feels like to be unsure in a situation. That’s why I really try to make people feel as comfortable as possible at our events. The world really needs more kindness right now and music is for everyone.”

Kasia

Kasia/Submitted

The cost to participate in a Silent Disco event is $10, which covers the rental of the headphones for the duration of the event. Kasia and Le3sa as well as guest DJs play a variety of genres, including house, drum and bass, hip-hop, EDM, and more.

Silent Discos pop up every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at different outdoor spots, including Sunset Beach, Grandview Park and under the Burrard Bridge. Participants can even go on a hike to the energetic soundtrack.

Silent Discos

Silent Discos/Submitted

“On Sundays, we do a silent disco hike for four hrs at a different trail,” said Le3sa. “The DJ wears a vest that holds their decks and they’re able to DJ and walk at the same time. So everyone goes through the forest with the headsets on. It’s a fun healthy way to go on a hike.”

For Kasia, Silent Discos has been an excellent way to help give back to the music community in Vancouver.

Silent Discos

Silent Discos/Submitted

“Giving artists the opportunity to perform with the city as the backdrop on a weekly basis and at a low cost so anyone can come out is just so cool,” said Kasia. “I think people are still recovering emotionally and spiritually from the pandemic, so being able to bring people together safely outside is another way to build up good, positive energy.

“Music has saved my life many times, in more ways than one, and I want to do that for other people.”

For more information on upcoming Silent Discos events, follow them on Instagram.

Silent Discos

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus special events
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: $10 for headphone rental

