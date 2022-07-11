Vancouver’s highly anticipated Honda Celebration of Light will light up the sky over English Bay for the 30th year this month, and there’s a fun new way to spend the day as you wait for the fireworks to start.

Honda Celebration of Light will debut the all-ages Morton Park Festival Zone in the heart of the action at Morton Avenue and Denman Street.

The new festival hub is a family-friendly area operating each day of the fireworks festival from 2 to 8 pm and will feature live music, a variety of food trucks, sponsor activations, and an artisan marketplace.

Your first opportunity to visit the Morton Park Festival Zone is on Saturday, July 23, when Japan takes to the skies.

“After a two-year hiatus, BC’s most beloved event is returning with a bang,” said Paul Runnals, executive producer with Brandlive, in a release. “Featuring competing teams from Japan, Canada, and Spain, live music, food trucks, and the return of both the Red Bull Air Show and the Iconic Canadian Snowbirds presented this year by Concord Pacific, you won’t want to miss the excitement happening throughout English Bay.”

The festival zone is newly relocated from the installations of previous years at Second Beach and Sunset Beach.

Honda Celebration of Light will also showcase Canada on Wednesday, July 27, and Spain on Saturday, July 30. Attendees can take their fireworks experience to the next level at the new Scotiabank Lounge at English Bay.

There will be three ticketed viewing locations for Honda Celebration of Light 2022. In addition to the Scotiabank Lounge, guests can also choose to watch from the Concord Lounge at the Inukshuk, and the English Bay Grandstand.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Daily Hive Vancouver is a proud Media Partner of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light