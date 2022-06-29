Orville Peck headlines Pride celebration festival at Playland this summer

Two of Vancouver’s summertime traditions — Pride celebrations and mini donuts — are coming together in a brand new festival launching next month.

The first annual HAPPYLAND Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening on Sunday, July 31 at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland.

A fully inclusive Pride celebration, HAPPYLAND features an epic lineup of live music, access to all your favourite rides, food trucks, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbre Concerts (@timbreconcerts)

You might also like: Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in July

You can watch great outdoor movies on Grouse Mountain this summer

Vancouver is about to get a "Night Advocate" to bolster its nightlife

Country star Orville Peck headlines the inaugural HAPPYLAND, with the fringed-mask singer performing hits from his acclaimed albums Pony and Bronco.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and based in Canada, Peck draws upon many inspirations for his unique country songs. He received a JUNO nomination for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards, has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Peck was featured on drag star Trixie Mattel’s EP, Full Coverage, Vol. 1.

Also performing at HAPPYLAND are award-winning singer-songwriter Perfume Genius and acclaimed New Orleans rapper Big Freedia. The big event will be hosted by Thanks Jem, with special guests Berlin, Cookie, Kara Juku, Rogue, and Venus with sounds by Softieshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of the Rodeo (@thanksjem)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a day out at the amusement park without the exciting rides and delicious food. That’s why HAPPYLAND is providing a one-of-a-kind experience to festival-goers that includes exclusive access to the concert venue plus Playland’s rides and food offerings.

The festival also includes a 19+ VIP section, an alcohol-free zone, food trucks, a merchandise area, and more to check out.

Timbre Concerts’ Sunrise Series of outdoor concerts kicks off on July 8 with a performance by psychedelic rock trio Khruangbin and guests Men I Trust at the PNE Amphitheatre. The Houston-based band weaves various musical languages like East Asian surf-rock, Persian funk, and Jamaican dub into its unique sound.

Tickets for Khruangbin’s Sunrise Series performance are sold out, so make sure to keep an eye out for the next concerts so you can snap up your tickets.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 5 pm start

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 general admission, purchase online