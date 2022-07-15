Honda Celebration of Light announces free concert lineup for festival zone

Meet Me At The Barre

No summer in Vancouver is complete without experiencing the Honda Celebration Of Light festival.

Returning for its 30th year, the popular event is taking over Vancouver skies on July 23, 27, and 30, with epic firework displays from Japan, Canada, and Spain.

In addition to the fireworks, attendees can check out the family-friendly Morton Park Festival Zone, which will feature an incredible lineup of free performances from local and BC-based musical talent each day of the fest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Celebration of Light (@celeboflight)

You might also like: Iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds to perform air show at Honda Celebration of Light 2022

Quietly dance into summer with silent disco nights in Vancouver

Undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns coming to Vancouver this fall

On Saturday, July 23, check out 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee Pat Chessell, indie-folk musician and environmental advocate Elise Boulanger, Vancouver-based trio of multi-instrumentalists 24 Strings, and reggae rockers Redeye Empire.

On Wednesday, July 27, enjoy live music from rising indie pop songstress Michaela Slinger, event circuit legends Ten Souljers, singer-songwriter Deidra Ann, swing band and party-favourites Grand Slam Jazz Band, and rock and roll blues group Bitterly Divine.

On Saturday, July 30, JUNO Award winner Murray Porter, two-time BCCMA Group of the Year Award winner The Matinee, electric-blues guitarist Jimmy Lane, and country-rocker Antonio Larosa wrap up the festivities.

The all-ages Morton Park Festival Zone operates each day of the fireworks festival from 2 to 8 pm and will feature over 20 food and drink vendors, sponsor activations, and an artisan marketplace.

Make sure to head down early to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing a special air show over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, as well as the return of the Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.

Attendees can take their fireworks experience to the next level at the new Scotiabank Lounge at English Bay.

There will be three ticketed viewing locations for Honda Celebration of Light 2022. In addition to the Scotiabank Lounge, guests can also choose to watch from the Concord Lounge at the Inukshuk, and the English Bay Grandstand.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive Vancouver is a proud Media Partner of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Ainsley Smith