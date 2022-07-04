You can get VIP views of the Honda Celebration of Light this summer

Look up at the sky over English Bay this summer and enjoy the breathtaking displays— all from your own VIP reserved seat!

The Honda Celebration of Light, Vancouver’s annual three-night fireworks spectacular, kicks off at the end of this month for its 30th year.

The international fireworks competition will feature Japan on Saturday, July 23, followed by Canada on Wednesday, July 27, and Spain on Saturday, July 30.

And this year, attendees can take their experience to the next level at the new Scotiabank Lounge at English Bay.

The 19+ VIP venue is located on the roof of the iconic Bathhouse in English Bay and is part of a new community partnership between the Honda Celebration of Light and Scotiabank.

Guests of the Scotiabank Lounge will enjoy a premium viewing experience starting at 6:30 pm each evening of the competition, complete with panoramic sightlines and a lively social atmosphere.

“We’re delighted to be a major sponsor of the Honda Celebration of Light’s 30th year as a proud community partner and further mark the return of such an iconic event,” said Stephen Gaskin, Senior Vice President at Scotiabank in a release. “The Honda Celebration of Light is synonymous with summer and has served as the backdrop of countless memories for all British Columbians.

“When the skies light up this year, we hope to build on those unforgettable experiences by offering an amazing vantage point for our guests to enjoy through the Scotiabank Lounge.”

Scotiabank Lounge General Admission and Reserved Tables are on sale now, with tickets including access to a private bar service with two complimentary drinks, delicious snacks from Stanley Park Brew Pub, live music and the accompanying soundtrack to the fireworks displays, and VIP facility services.

The Scotiabank Lounge is a perfect spot to see the iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing a special air show over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, as well as the returning Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.

There will be three ticketed viewing locations for Honda Celebration of Light 2022. In addition to the Scotiabank Lounge, guests can also choose to watch from the Concord Lounge at the Inukshuk, and the English Bay Grandstand.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive Vancouver is a proud Media Partner of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light