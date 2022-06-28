You can watch great outdoor movies on Grouse Mountain this summer

Outdoor movie watching is a popular summertime tradition in Metro Vancouver, and now viewers can watch some of their favourites with a truly stunning backdrop.

Grouse Mountain has announced the new “On the Mountain” series, featuring a variety of live mountaintop entertainment in July and August.

Visitors can check out live music, trivia, and interactive games, as well as other returning favourites such as the Skyride Surf Adventure and the World-Famous Lumberjack Show.

We’re excited to announce our new ‘On the Mountain’ series featuring live entertainment on the mountaintop this summer ⬇️ 🎬 Outdoor Movies

🎶 Live Music

❓ Trivia Nights

🎯 Jumbo Games For more information, including the outdoor movie lineup, check out https://t.co/WTjT0u4loF pic.twitter.com/Qmxt1HOY6O — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) June 28, 2022

“We’re thrilled to launch the ‘On the Mountain’ series so guests can experience live entertainment against our spectacular alpine backdrop,” said Melissa Taylor, Grouse Mountain communications manager, in a release. “From screening outdoor movies to highlighting local musicians, as well as offering another exciting lineup of activities this summer, there is something for everyone to enjoy at The Peak of Vancouver.”

Movies on the Mountain will screen on select Friday nights at the Birds in Motion Viewing Area. You’ll get to see classic comedies and family favourites along with majestic views of the Cascade Mountain Range.

July 15 – Ferris Buller’s Day Off (1986)

July 29 – Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1994)

August 12 – The Princess Bride (1987)

August 26 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Movies will begin at sunset, so start times may vary.

Guests can also check out “Music on the Mountain” showcasing local artists every Sunday throughout the season starting July 3, and then come back for “Trivia on the Mountain” hosted by IQ2000 on select Monday evenings at Altitudes Bistro.