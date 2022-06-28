EventsSummerGreat OutdoorsOutdoors

You can watch great outdoor movies on Grouse Mountain this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 28 2022, 7:39 pm
You can watch great outdoor movies on Grouse Mountain this summer
Outdoor movie watching is a popular summertime tradition in Metro Vancouver, and now viewers can watch some of their favourites with a truly stunning backdrop.

Grouse Mountain has announced the new “On the Mountain” series, featuring a variety of live mountaintop entertainment in July and August.

Visitors can check out live music, trivia, and interactive games, as well as other returning favourites such as the Skyride Surf Adventure and the World-Famous Lumberjack Show.

“We’re thrilled to launch the ‘On the Mountain’ series so guests can experience live entertainment against our spectacular alpine backdrop,” said Melissa Taylor, Grouse Mountain communications manager, in a release. “From screening outdoor movies to highlighting local musicians, as well as offering another exciting lineup of activities this summer, there is something for everyone to enjoy at The Peak of Vancouver.”

Movies on the Mountain will screen on select Friday nights at the Birds in Motion Viewing Area. You’ll get to see classic comedies and family favourites along with majestic views of the Cascade Mountain Range.

July 15 – Ferris Buller’s Day Off (1986)

July 29 – Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1994)

Austin Powers

August 12 – The Princess Bride (1987)

August 26 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Movies will begin at sunset, so start times may vary.

Guests can also check out “Music on the Mountain” showcasing local artists every Sunday throughout the season starting July 3, and then come back for “Trivia on the Mountain” hosted by IQ2000 on select Monday evenings at Altitudes Bistro.

And to make your visit even nicer, Grouse Mountain is offering its Sunset Special rate after 7 pm for only $25. That means you’ll get to enjoy all that Grouse has to offer and save your wallet too.
