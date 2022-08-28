25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 29 to September 5

Au revoir, August and salutations September!

This week we welcome in the new month as well as a bunch of fun happenings around Metro Vancouver. So let’s dive in!

From Aritizia Warehouse Sale to Richmond Sunflower Festival and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from August 29 to September 5. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

What: PNE Fair is happening from August 20 to September 5, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy. A highlight every year of the fair is the amazing concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and internationally-acclaimed artists.

Save room in your Fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new super-powered show, “PAWVENGERS,” at the Pacific Coliseum, The Stars of the Peking Acrobats and the exciting Chinese acrobatics showcase, and the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show. There are lots more to discover, plus don’t forget the exciting rides and the delicious food!

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

What: Form a quiz team and head to Altitudes Bistro on August 29 for a summer trivia night hosted by IQ2000. There will be food and beverage specials plus the chance to win great prizes!

When: August 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 24 to September 21 and are free to attend.

This week’s screening of How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World takes place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and spots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Movies will begin after sunset.

When: August 31, 2022

Time: Film screening begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: You can shop the biggest-ever iteration of the legendary Aritzia Warehouse Sale this summer. For six days, from Wednesday, August 31 to Monday, September 5, Aritzia will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre West, returning after a long hiatus post-COVID-19.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the warehouse sale will offer pieces from Aritzia’s exclusive brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best all at 50 to 90%. The offerings will be refreshed with new styles daily.

When: August 31 to September 5, 2022

Time: 7 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 9 am to 7 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up? We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street.

Cost: $32, purchase online

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 3 and 4 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre led by guest artists.

When: September 3 to 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

Movie lovers are invited to šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for a variety of great outdoor films on select Wednesdays in August.

Bring a chair or a blanket and pillows to sit on and enjoy In The Heights on August 31.

When: August 31, 2022

Time: Film begins at sunset

Where: šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Punk in Drublic festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer. There will be performances by NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy.

The day’s festivities will start off with craft beer tastings from several BC breweries, including Five Roads Brewing, Container Brewing Ltd., and Yellow Dog Brewing. The tastings will end at 3 pm when the bands start up, but the bar will stay open for the remainder of the event.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: TRADEX, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Your favourite drag stars will be hitting the Queen Elizabeth Theatre stage for two shows on September 4 for the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ the World Tour.

The shows will be hosted by the fabulous Michelle Visage who, after an experiment gone wrong, is sent spiralling through time with the audience with seemingly no way to return home. Other queens slated to perform include Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, and Violet Chachki.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 3 pm and 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Rawsome Comedy presents Hump Day Happy Hour, a weekly Wednesday night show with Vancouver comedians showcasing their newest and best jokes. There’s a new headliner and lineup each week, so head down for a mid-week laugh break.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10.50, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2022 and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65

What: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals are bringing an array of food trucks to Richmond for a delicious community block party from September 2 to 4. The featured trucks will depend on the location and the weekend, but you can expect to see vendors like Munchu Picchu, Kona Ice, Dos Amigos, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, and Little oOties mini donuts.

There will also be live music, a BC Shop Local marketplace where you can peruse wares from local artists and vendors, and a beer garden.

When: September 2 from 3 pm to 10 pm; September 3 from 12 to 10 pm; September 4 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: English rockers Placebo is on tour to celebrate their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go.

It’s been just over 25 years since Placebo vocalist and guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal began creating music in Deptford, London. What started as a creative venture in Molko’s living room led the band to worldwide success, selling over 13 million albums to date.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Il Centro Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre is hosting an Italian Summer Festival and Car Show on the long weekend. Drop by to enjoy a delicious outdoor food festival, a variety of activities, and an eye-popping car show in the parking lot.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Mat Collective is doing yoga classes at Canada Place for free and offering a whole schedule of affordable outdoor yoga.

If you haven’t tried it before, doing yoga en plein air is a refreshing way to practice, meet new people, and get more activity into your day.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online to reserve your spot.

What: Music Bingo is hosted by Pyper and allows guests to jam out to snippets of popular songs while also competing against other music lovers at The American. Music genres are mixed up weekly and there will be prizes for the winners.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: The American – 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The search for a dog-friendly patio can be an ordeal for “pawrents” who want to make sure their furry family member is safe at their feet and not leashed outside the premises.

Luckily for us, establishments are becoming more welcoming to our canine friends. Here’s a bunch of dog-friendly patio options outside the city of Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The third annual Richmond Sunflower Festival is now welcoming guests to its over eight acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas.

Open until Labour Day, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 6 pm (weekends)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $10 plus tax on weekdays, $12 plus tax on weekends. Children under the age of 3 are free. Purchase online

What: Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The 17-week spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (12 to 10 pm on Canada Day)

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) from September 1 to December 1. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

Make sure to arrive hungry, because there will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

When: September 1 to December 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Revival Room pop-up is a free and interactive ’90s/Y2K throwback experience at CF Richmond Centre.

Inside, you’ll find three main spaces that will give you serious nostalgia. Each room is filled with retro-tech and accessories plus current trends inspired by ’90s and Y2K fashions that you can shop right now in the mall curated by stylist Peter Papapetrou, who worked with CF to make an inspiring lookbook out of fall fashion trends you can shop at CF retailers.

And there’s more to the 1,565-square-foot Revival Room than meets the eye. You can play trivia contests sprinkled throughout the pop-up like an escape room to win $15 to $45 worth of CF SHOP! cards.

When: Now until September 4, 2022

Time: During mall hours

Where: CF Richmond Centre – Level 1, close to the Zara, 6551 No. 3 Road Richmond

Cost: Free!