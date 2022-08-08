Fill up on fun: Here's everything you can do at the PNE this summer

One of Vancouver’s most popular summer events is returning this month and you’ll definitely want to plan your schedule accordingly.

PNE Fair is happening from August 20 to September 5, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

The beloved end-of-summer fair is BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event and PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost is ready for fair-goers to enjoy the festivities.

“We are so happy to be able to present an entertainment program which truly signals the return of the annual Fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Frost in a release. “This will be a year of incredible celebration.”

PNE Fair will continue to set daily attendance capacity limits in 2022, with date-specific tickets available for entry. Guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets online to avoid disappointment, though some may be available to buy at the gate.

“As we transition past the pandemic, one of the elements of the 2021 Fair that was very popular was daily attendance caps for each aspect of the Fair, including Playland rides,” added Frost. “We heard very clearly that our guests enjoyed the personal space and shorter line-ups that daily ticketing limits allowed and for 2022 we will continue this program.”

A highlight every year of the Fair is the amazing concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and internationally-acclaimed artists.

Just a few of the music stars performing this year include The B-52s with their Farewell Tour performance, the Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell, TLC & Shaggy, the Stars of Drag, and The Beach Boys.

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open and attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

It wouldn’t be the PNE without some high-flying action. Save room in your Fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new super-powered show, “PAWVENGERS,” at the Pacific Coliseum, The Stars of the Peking Acrobats and the exciting Chinese acrobatics showcase, and the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show.

Make sure to take the little ones to BCAA Toon City for interactive all-ages shows like Blue’s Dance Party, Action Austin – A Safari Adventure, and the nightly Family Flix, screenings favourites on the big screen for everyone to enjoy.

Adventure over to the nearby Dinosaurs Around the World outdoor exhibition and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse all over the globe.

This year’s PNE is filled with live entertainment throughout the fairgrounds. Stop by the Stage at Festival Park to celebrate BC’s diverse cultural landscape with dancers, musicians, and more. The popular Dueling Pianos is also returning with two new talented players going head to head. Requests and singing along are highly encouraged.

The Revel District is also a popular place to visit during the Fair, with a twice-daily For the Love of Drag tribute show and nightly live music to experience. And fairgoers can also see a variety of roving acts throughout the day, including The Checkerboard Guy, PNE Pep Band, Los Dorados Mariachi, and Chinese Lion Dance.

When you need a break from the sunshine, head indoors to the PNE Marketplace featuring 200 exhibitors and a new artisan hut area spotlighting local craft makers and their unique, one-of-kind products. Don’t miss visiting the restored section of the famed Challenger Map while you’re there.

Also new for 2022 is the Home Showcase Building located inside Rollerland. Check out the

PNE Prize Home Display Suite, learn some new recipes at the PNE Cooking stage, and meet vendors selling home-related products and services. And yes, purchase your PNE Prize Home ticket for your chance to win some great prizes. Win a house! Win a car!

One of the most popular places to see at the Fair is the agricultural area and the adorable array of barnyard animals, educational exhibits, and more. This year the PNE is welcoming over 300 members from BC 4H to its annual 4H Festival, and there’s also a Kids Discovery Farm for burgeoning farmers to explore.

Of course, no visit to the PNE is complete without treating yourself to all the delicious eats, and we can’t wait to chow down on classics like mini donuts, lemonade, and homestyle fried chicken. Just make sure to pace yourself before you get back on the thrill rides!

And stick around until the end of the evening for the twice-nightly pyro-musical, Electric Fire. The immersive experience fills the sky with flying rockets, exploding fire, and daring performers.

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

