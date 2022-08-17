EventsSummerOutdoors

Richmond Sunflower Festival returns with beautiful blooms in Steveston (PHOTOS)

Aug 17 2022, 10:04 pm
Richmond Sunflower Festival (@perllafaschoway/Facebook)
Floral fans who can’t get enough sunshine and summertime in their life will want to head to Steveston this month.

The third annual Richmond Sunflower Festival is now welcoming guests to its over eight acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas.

Open until Labour Day, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

Richmond Sunflower Festival is organized by the family who also presents Richmond Country Farm’s “The Pumpkin Patch,” and there are a few new additions to this year’s event.

Visitors can unwind by signing up for Yoga in the Flowers, a Hatha-style class led by experienced instructor Briana Smirfitt-Brown. The outdoor activity takes place on August 25 and September 1 and is a great opportunity to downward dog among the dahlias.

Richmond Sunflower Festival

Yoga in the Flowers/richmondsunflowerfest.com

You can also enjoy tasting flights of hand-crafted, small lot wines at the estate winery, Country Vines.

The popular wagon rides have returned and will drop you off in the massive flower fields. Keep an eye out for the hidden photo-ops with the colourful flower wagon. And on weekends, guests can hop on the train for a tour of the farm.

Richmond Sunflower Festival

Richmond Sunflower Festival/Submitted

The weather forecast is looking hot for the rest of August, so stay refreshed with a cold drink from the lemonade stand. There are also mini doughnuts, hot dogs, and other tasty treats from local food truck vendors.

And on your way out, make sure to pick up some fresh berries and delicious corn from Richmond Country Farms Market. It’ll be a perfect reminder of a fun day out in the fields.

Richmond Sunflower Festival

Richmond Sunflower Festival (@perllafaschoway/Facebook)

Richmond Sunflower Festival 2022

When: Now until September 5, 2022
Time: 12 to 6 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 6 pm (weekends)
Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Cost: $10 plus tax on weekdays, $12 plus tax on weekends. Children under the age of 3 are free. Purchase online

