17 dog-friendly patios around Metro Vancouver
The search for a dog-friendly patio can be an ordeal for “pawrents” who want to make sure their furry family member is safe at their feet and not leashed outside the premises.
Luckily for us, establishments are becoming more welcoming to our canine friends.
Here’s a bunch of dog-friendly patio options outside the city of Vancouver.
Burnaby
Hart House Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Yes, this popular wedding venue has a dog-friendly patio! You can enjoy fine dining with your pup at Hart House Restaurant’s lakeside patio. You can also take the dog for a walk around Deer Lake and enjoy nature before or after your meal.
Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4278
La Fontana Caffe
View this post on Instagram
If you are craving some authentic Italian food, don’t miss out on La Fontana Caffe, located on the Vancouver-Burnaby border on Hastings and Boundary. Patrons rave about the homemade pasta and gelato and dogs are allowed on the patio.
Address: 3701 Hastings Street #101, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4004
Delta
Four Winds Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
It’s all about the tacos and beer at Four Winds Brewing Co. If you’re ever in Delta, stop by the dog-friendly patio and try a taco or four. Wash it down with a pint of one of the award-winning beers.
Address: 4-7355 72nd Street, Delta
Phone: 604-940-9949
New Westminster
Bruncheria
View this post on Instagram
If you like all-day brunch and beer, check out Bruncheria in New Westminster. It’s not far from an off-leash area in Hume Park and afterward, you can visit the sister shop Donuteria for some dessert (or second lunch).
Address: 502 E Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-544-0018
Steel and Oak Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
Steel and Oak is a must-stop when you’re in New Westminster. It serves small bites and great craft beer, and best of all, dogs are allowed on the patio. There are also off-leash dog areas nearby if your pup needs to expend some energy so you can enjoy your drinks in peace.
Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 604-540-6495
North Vancouver
Wildeye Brewing
View this post on Instagram
Wildeye Brewing’s patio is a popular stop for cyclists and dog lovers. Your pup is welcome here while you quench your thirst on refreshing beers. If you’re hungry, it has a good assortment of shareables, sandwiches, and pizza. Try the tacos, too.
Address: 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-1900
Black Kettle Brewing Company
View this post on Instagram
Who can say no to burgers and beer? Black Kettle Brewing Company is not far from Kings Mill Walk Park. It’s a large, fenced, off-leash area where you can tire the dog out first before heading for some lunch or snacks.
Address: 720 Copping Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-969-1501
Finch and Barley
View this post on Instagram
Across the street from a doggy daycare, Finch and Barley offers Middle Eastern fare, great cocktails, and a sidewalk patio you can soak up the sun and relax with your pup. It also offers brunch.
Address: 250 1st Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-1000
Port Moody
Fraser Mills Fermentation Company
View this post on Instagram
If you’re seeking tasty drinks, live music, and karaoke, you’ll have to check out what the Fraser Mills Fermentation Company has to offer. Don’t forget to bring your dog to join in on the fun.
Address: 3044 St Johns Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-461-8891
The Hard Bean Brunch Co.
View this post on Instagram
The perfect weekend brunch with your pup can happen in Port Moody. After a little Rocky Point Park adventure (and maybe a Doggie Cake from Rocky Point Ice Cream) you and puppers can chill at The Hard Bean Brunch Co.’s dog-friendly patio, which looks nice and comfy, if I do say so myself.
Address: 2781 Clarke Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-227-1992
Outpost
View this post on Instagram
It’s a brand collective in one trendy and fun place to hang out. If you’re a runner or cyclist who loves beer, coffee, art, and self-care and has a dog, Outpost is the place for you. It also has trivia nights, food truck nights, and other fun events.
Address: 3001 St Johns Street, Port Moody
Richmond
The Story Cafe
View this post on Instagram
In the north end of Richmond, you’ll find The Story Cafe, which they say is more than a cafe. It’s not just coffee and brunch, you can also find live music, cocktails, and delectable dinner selections. It does have a small dog-friendly patio as well and an off-leash area at Ketcheson Neighbourhood Park a short drive away.
Address: 2800 Sexsmith Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-697-8679
Britannia Brewing Steveston
View this post on Instagram
Steveston has some great dog-walking spots nearby and also some dog-friendly patios including Britannia Brewing Company. It’s a great place to enjoy the sun, a bit of lunch, and time with furry and non-furry friends.
Address: 250-12240 Second Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-270-9252
Surrey
Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro
View this post on Instagram
Cloverdale’s Hawthorne Beer Market and Bistro welcomes pups to its roadside patio. Enjoy a great selection of drinks and dinner all while your fur baby relaxes at your feet. It also has daily Happy Hour.
Address: 5633 176th Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-576-5666
West Vancouver
The Boatshed Ambleside
View this post on Instagram
The Ambleside Dog Beach is a great place to take your dog for an off-leash walk or take a dip in the ocean. Not far from there is The Boatshed Ambleside, where it has a cozy dog-friendly patio and serve coffee, Happy Hour, or some small meals like burgers and tacos. Sounds like a great day at the beach to me!
Address: 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-925-0300
Olive and Anchor
View this post on Instagram
West Coast cuisine, jazz nights, and a dog-friendly patio? Sounds like a recipe for a nice date night or a lively outing with friends. Olive and Anchor is also close to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal so if you’re visiting from the island and want a good meal with your pup, you don’t have to drive too far.
Address: 6418 Bay Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-921-8848
White Rock
3 Dogs Brewing
View this post on Instagram
If you’re craving hot dogs and beer, check out 3 Dogs Brewing in White Rock. You can bring Fido to the dog-friendly patio and have a beer or seltzer on tap. If you’re feeling a little smart and competitive, you can also partake in some of the themed trivia nights.
Address: 15181 Thrift Avenue, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-1364