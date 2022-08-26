17 dog-friendly patios around Metro Vancouver

The search for a dog-friendly patio can be an ordeal for “pawrents” who want to make sure their furry family member is safe at their feet and not leashed outside the premises.

Luckily for us, establishments are becoming more welcoming to our canine friends.

Here’s a bunch of dog-friendly patio options outside the city of Vancouver.

Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hart House Restaurant (@harthouserest)

Yes, this popular wedding venue has a dog-friendly patio! You can enjoy fine dining with your pup at Hart House Restaurant’s lakeside patio. You can also take the dog for a walk around Deer Lake and enjoy nature before or after your meal.

Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-4278

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianfranco Latrofa (@lafontanacaffe)

If you are craving some authentic Italian food, don’t miss out on La Fontana Caffe, located on the Vancouver-Burnaby border on Hastings and Boundary. Patrons rave about the homemade pasta and gelato and dogs are allowed on the patio.

Address: 3701 Hastings Street #101, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-4004

Instagram

Delta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Winds Brewing Co. (@fourwindsbrewco)

It’s all about the tacos and beer at Four Winds Brewing Co. If you’re ever in Delta, stop by the dog-friendly patio and try a taco or four. Wash it down with a pint of one of the award-winning beers.

Address: 4-7355 72nd Street, Delta

Phone: 604-940-9949

Instagram

New Westminster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruncheria (@bruncheria.ca)

If you like all-day brunch and beer, check out Bruncheria in New Westminster. It’s not far from an off-leash area in Hume Park and afterward, you can visit the sister shop Donuteria for some dessert (or second lunch).

Address: 502 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-544-0018

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steel & Oak Brewing Co. (@steelandoak)

Steel and Oak is a must-stop when you’re in New Westminster. It serves small bites and great craft beer, and best of all, dogs are allowed on the patio. There are also off-leash dog areas nearby if your pup needs to expend some energy so you can enjoy your drinks in peace.

Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

Phone: 604-540-6495

Instagram

North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildeye Brewing (@wildeyebrewing)

Wildeye Brewing’s patio is a popular stop for cyclists and dog lovers. Your pup is welcome here while you quench your thirst on refreshing beers. If you’re hungry, it has a good assortment of shareables, sandwiches, and pizza. Try the tacos, too.

Address: 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-1900

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Kettle Brewing Co. (@blackkettlebrewing)

Who can say no to burgers and beer? Black Kettle Brewing Company is not far from Kings Mill Walk Park. It’s a large, fenced, off-leash area where you can tire the dog out first before heading for some lunch or snacks.

Address: 720 Copping Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-969-1501

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finch & Barley (@finchandbarley)

Across the street from a doggy daycare, Finch and Barley offers Middle Eastern fare, great cocktails, and a sidewalk patio you can soak up the sun and relax with your pup. It also offers brunch.

Address: 250 1st Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1000

Instagram

Port Moody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Mills FC Port Moody (@frasermillsfc)

If you’re seeking tasty drinks, live music, and karaoke, you’ll have to check out what the Fraser Mills Fermentation Company has to offer. Don’t forget to bring your dog to join in on the fun.

Address: 3044 St Johns Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-461-8891

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨. (@thehardbeanbrunchco)

The perfect weekend brunch with your pup can happen in Port Moody. After a little Rocky Point Park adventure (and maybe a Doggie Cake from Rocky Point Ice Cream) you and puppers can chill at The Hard Bean Brunch Co.’s dog-friendly patio, which looks nice and comfy, if I do say so myself.

Address: 2781 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-227-1992

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outpost (@outpost.ca)

It’s a brand collective in one trendy and fun place to hang out. If you’re a runner or cyclist who loves beer, coffee, art, and self-care and has a dog, Outpost is the place for you. It also has trivia nights, food truck nights, and other fun events.

Address: 3001 St Johns Street, Port Moody

Instagram

Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Story Cafe – Eatery & Bar (@storycafeandmore)

In the north end of Richmond, you’ll find The Story Cafe, which they say is more than a cafe. It’s not just coffee and brunch, you can also find live music, cocktails, and delectable dinner selections. It does have a small dog-friendly patio as well and an off-leash area at Ketcheson Neighbourhood Park a short drive away.

Address: 2800 Sexsmith Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-697-8679

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britannia Brewing Company (@britanniabrewingco)

Steveston has some great dog-walking spots nearby and also some dog-friendly patios including Britannia Brewing Company. It’s a great place to enjoy the sun, a bit of lunch, and time with furry and non-furry friends.

Address: 250-12240 Second Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-270-9252

Instagram

Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro (@hawthornebeermarket)

Cloverdale’s Hawthorne Beer Market and Bistro welcomes pups to its roadside patio. Enjoy a great selection of drinks and dinner all while your fur baby relaxes at your feet. It also has daily Happy Hour.

Address: 5633 176th Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-5666

Instagram

West Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boat Shed Ambleside (@theboatshedambleside)

The Ambleside Dog Beach is a great place to take your dog for an off-leash walk or take a dip in the ocean. Not far from there is The Boatshed Ambleside, where it has a cozy dog-friendly patio and serve coffee, Happy Hour, or some small meals like burgers and tacos. Sounds like a great day at the beach to me!

Address: 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-925-0300

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive & Anchor (@oliveandanchor)

West Coast cuisine, jazz nights, and a dog-friendly patio? Sounds like a recipe for a nice date night or a lively outing with friends. Olive and Anchor is also close to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal so if you’re visiting from the island and want a good meal with your pup, you don’t have to drive too far.

Address: 6418 Bay Street, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-921-8848

Instagram

White Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Dogs Brewing (@3dogsbrewing)

If you’re craving hot dogs and beer, check out 3 Dogs Brewing in White Rock. You can bring Fido to the dog-friendly patio and have a beer or seltzer on tap. If you’re feeling a little smart and competitive, you can also partake in some of the themed trivia nights.

Address: 15181 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-1364

Instagram