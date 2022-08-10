Free Metro Vancouver pop-up takes you back to the '90s

Wish you could go back to 1999? There’s a pop-up at CF Richmond Centre that will transport you to a simpler – and more stylish – time.

The Revival Room pop-up is a free and interactive ’90s/Y2K throwback experience opening on August 11, 2022.

Julia Dow, General Manager, CF Richmond Centre said the “shopping mall was THE place to hang out for ’90s kids, so what better place to celebrate the return of 90s punk-grunge, bomber jackets, high-waisted jeans, and iconic platform shoes.”

“Our custom-designed Revival Room experience is an exciting way to discover what ’90s/early 2000 trends are enjoying a comeback and find inspiration for season school (or work) looks while taking a walk down memory lane through our uniquely curated rooms,” she said.

Inside, you’ll find three main spaces that will give you serious nostalgia. Each room is filled with retro-tech and accessories plus current trends inspired by ’90s and Y2K fashions that you can shop right now in the mall curated by stylist Peter Papapetrou, who worked with CF to make an inspiring lookbook out of fall fashion trends you can shop at CF retailers.

And there’s more to the 1,565-square-foot Revival Room than meets the eye. You can play trivia contests sprinkled throughout the pop-up like an escape room to win $15 to $45 worth of CF SHOP! cards.

Wander the halls of a fictional “Fairview High” and find your locker – are you a fashionista or a rebel? You can even raid the trophy case and be prom king or queen!

Next, step into a bedroom that’s a total blast from the past – think a Titanic movie poster, an old PC you definitely had in your elementary school computer room, a bean bag chair, and a makeup holder filled with colourful Lip Smackers.

Finally, there’s a lounge and rec room with a ton of retro-tech like VHS tapes and games, from air hockey to Guess Who?

You have less than a month to check out this space so don’t wait if you want to time travel back to the ’90s.

Where: CF Richmond Centre – Level 1, close to the Zara, 6551 No. 3 Road Richmond

When: Thursday, August 11, 2022, to September 4, 2022, during mall hours

Cost: Free!