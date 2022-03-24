English rock band Placebo announces Vancouver concert 

Music lovers in Vancouver, there’s another concert coming up that you’ll want to add to your calendars — starring Placebo.

The English rock group will be coming to the city this summer to perform live at the Commodore Ballroom on Sunday, September 4, during their upcoming North American tour.

The tour, which is set to celebrate the band’s soon-to-be-released eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, kicks off with a show in Vancouver before stopping in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA, Mexico, Austin, and Brooklyn ahead of returning to Europe.

It’s been just over 25 years since Placebo vocalist and guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal began creating music in Deptford, London. What started as a creative venture in Molko’s living room led the band to worldwide success, selling over 13 million albums to date.

Over the years, the band released a slew of well-received albums, including, Placebo (1996), Without You I’m Nothing (1998), Sleeping With Ghosts (2003), Meds (2006), Battle For The Sun (2009), We Come In Pieces (2011), and Loud Like Love (2013).

With Never Let Me Go, Placebo’s newest album dropping on March 25, the band members are channelling their skills as songwriters and sound-makers, creating music that satisfies their appetite for self-expression while maintaining relevancy with the world we all find ourselves in today.

“It’s a very synthy record,” Molko shared in a press release. “Towards the end of ’19, I set myself a challenge, to try and get a synthesizer on every song on the record. Now there are four or five on each song, and it’s almost as if the distorted guitars and the vintage synthesizers are as important as each other, and there’s this push and pull between them.”

Fans will be able to see this in captivating songs on the album, including, “Beautiful James,” “Chemtrails,” and “Sad White Reggae.” Meanwhile, tracks like “This Is What You Wanted,” “The Prodigal,” and “Surrounded By Spies” feature welcome piano additions.

“It remains imperative that each listener discovers their own personal story within our songs — I really don’t want to tell anyone how to feel,” Molko added in the release.

Vancouver fans can do this in person at Placebo’s Commodore Ballroom show this summer. Tickets to the band’s 19+ concert start at $65 and are available via Ticketmaster.

When: Sunday, September 4

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Price: $65 — Tickets available via Ticketmaster